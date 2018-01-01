Taormina Village

Dubai, UAE

from €1,20M

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Jouri Hills – a new complex of luxurious residences, which will be located among champion-class golf courses in the exclusive closed community of Jumeirah Golf Estates. This is the first project in Dubai from the developer of Arada, who previously launched the construction of three premium community in Sharjah. Jouri Hills will include 300 luxury residences: 3-4 bedroom townhouses, standard and five-bedroom company villas, as well as a limited collection of exclusive six-bedroom mansions. All types of real estate are distinguished by modern architecture, spacious rooms, first-class decoration and the use of « smart home » for maximum comfort and safety of residents. Each residence has its own garden and spacious terraces, a garage for two cars will be equipped in villas and townhouses. World-class amenities will be created within the residential complex for Jouri Hills residents: - Wellfit gym; - skate park; - amphitheater; - football field; - basketball court; - court for playing padel tennis; - treadmill; - bike path; - children's play area; - two parks with a swimming pool and a playground. Location: The Jouri Hills project is located in the guarded indoor community Jumeirah Golf Estates, in close proximity to golf courses. Near the residential complex lies the large Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides residents with easy access to key areas of the emirate. Within a 10 – 15-minute drive from Jouri Hills, there is a wide selection of educational and medical facilities that will especially be appreciated by families with children: - Kids Gummy Bear Nursery, Kids Kingdom Nursery School IMPZ, IDEA ELC, Victory Heights Foundation Stage, Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Kinder Castle Nursery, The Wonder Years Nursery, Emirates British Nursery – Dubai Motor City; - Bright Riders School Dubai, Nibras International School Dubai, Renaissance School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Dwight School Dubai; - Nest Academy School of Film and Design College ( WeTel TV ); - NMC Specialty Hospital – Dubai Investments Park, Al Shifa Al Khaleeji Medical Center LLC. BR, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center – Motor City, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!