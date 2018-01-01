  1. Realting.com
Dubai, UAE
from
€716,680
;
9
About the complex

Taormina Village 1 is in Wadi Al Safa Dubailand,
which offers distinctive and contemporary
high- end residential townhouses, delivering
the whole luxury lifestyle with close proximity
to most of Dubai’s attractions, and is
surrounded by parks, schools, mosques, and
community retails.
The Dubailand community is intended to be
one of the region’s most environmentally
friendly developments. Extensive landscaping
and environmentally friendly policies
emphasize the company’s commitment to a
green, clean environment.
Taormina Village 1 contains 530 townhouses
and Villas. In terms of design, quality, and
space, they have all been built to the highest
international standards.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Premium class
2027
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Other complexes
Villa Jouri Hills
Villa Jouri Hills
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,20M
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Jouri Hills – a new complex of luxurious residences, which will be located among champion-class golf courses in the exclusive closed community of Jumeirah Golf Estates. This is the first project in Dubai from the developer of Arada, who previously launched the construction of three premium community in Sharjah. Jouri Hills will include 300 luxury residences: 3-4 bedroom townhouses, standard and five-bedroom company villas, as well as a limited collection of exclusive six-bedroom mansions. All types of real estate are distinguished by modern architecture, spacious rooms, first-class decoration and the use of « smart home » for maximum comfort and safety of residents. Each residence has its own garden and spacious terraces, a garage for two cars will be equipped in villas and townhouses. World-class amenities will be created within the residential complex for Jouri Hills residents: - Wellfit gym; - skate park; - amphitheater; - football field; - basketball court; - court for playing padel tennis; - treadmill; - bike path; - children's play area; - two parks with a swimming pool and a playground. Location: The Jouri Hills project is located in the guarded indoor community Jumeirah Golf Estates, in close proximity to golf courses. Near the residential complex lies the large Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides residents with easy access to key areas of the emirate. Within a 10 – 15-minute drive from Jouri Hills, there is a wide selection of educational and medical facilities that will especially be appreciated by families with children: - Kids Gummy Bear Nursery, Kids Kingdom Nursery School IMPZ, IDEA ELC, Victory Heights Foundation Stage, Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Kinder Castle Nursery, The Wonder Years Nursery, Emirates British Nursery – Dubai Motor City; - Bright Riders School Dubai, Nibras International School Dubai, Renaissance School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, Dwight School Dubai; - Nest Academy School of Film and Design College ( WeTel TV ); - NMC Specialty Hospital – Dubai Investments Park, Al Shifa Al Khaleeji Medical Center LLC. BR, Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center – Motor City, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!  
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€2,75M
Area 1 022 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Gourmet villa in the multifunctional residential project Reem Hills Villas, located in the sought-after area of Al Reem Island. Residents of the community will have access to the following amenities: parks and playgrounds, private school, public center, early learning center, mosques, medical facilities, a shaded recreation area, shops, club houses, cafes and restaurants, private pools, direct access to the beach. As for the layout, you can take advantage of the following key features: rooftop terrace, pool, 3 or more balconies, 4-6 car garage, exhibition and preparatory kitchens, garden, mejlis ( reception ), office, multi-purpose room. According to the plans of the developer Q Properties, this complex is very attractive from an economic point of view, since it offers the lowest service tariffs among most real estate projects. It is worth considering the possibility of purchasing real estate in Reem Hills not only for personal use, but also as a commercial investment for subsequent rental. Al Reem Island boasts a return on investment of 6% on average%. Payment Plan: 1 option: 10% - down payment 30% - under construction 60% - upon completion 2 options: 50% - down payment 50% - upon completion 3 option: 100% payment Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects of the UAE! FOR FREE we will select the perfect property for you!
Villa Shamsa Valley
Villa Shamsa Valley
Dubai, UAE
from
€845,368
Completion date: 2026
Shamsa Valley | Spacious | Luxury villa / townhouses Expo City Dubai, Expo 2020, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Description Starting price: 3,400,000 AED Date of completion: 2026. Payment Plan: 50% during construction 50% after 3 years after transfer
