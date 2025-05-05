  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New residence Golf Views Seven City with swimming pools, a shopping mall and a co-working area, JLT, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Golf Views Seven City with swimming pools, a shopping mall and a co-working area, JLT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,457
18/05/2025
$720,457
17/05/2025
$717,795
16/05/2025
$718,277
14/05/2025
$724,060
13/05/2025
$716,340
11/05/2025
$714,795
10/05/2025
$717,184
09/05/2025
$711,359
08/05/2025
$708,773
07/05/2025
$711,215
14/04/2025
$708,020
13/04/2025
$708,437
12/04/2025
$711,082
11/04/2025
$727,149
10/04/2025
$730,113
09/04/2025
$733,785
08/04/2025
$733,327
06/04/2025
$733,755
05/04/2025
$727,071
04/04/2025
$736,791
;
4
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16331
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2364830
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    DAMAC Properties (~ 700 m)

About the complex

We offer stylish furnished apartments with balconies and panoramic views.

The residence features 4 swimming pools, 2 gyms, a shopping mall, a co-working area, gardens.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Golf courses - 5 minutes
  • Metro station - 8 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Expo 2020 - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Elitz 3, JVC Dubai. UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$291,564
Residential complex Sapphire
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$590,411
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$396,612
Residential complex New District One Naya Residences with swimming pools, a lagoon and an interactive fountain, District One, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$464,302
Residential complex New W Residences with a swimming pool, a spa center and a direct access to the yacht club, Dubai Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,21M
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Golf Views Seven City with swimming pools, a shopping mall and a co-working area, JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,457
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Pier Point
Residential complex Pier Point
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$525,456
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 9
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Pier Point in the area of ​​Rashid Yachts & Marina! Sea view! Premium location for recreation and entertainment! Many amenities for a comfortable life! A great option for life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Rove Home
Residential complex Rove Home
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$514,162
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 19
Area 56–112 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High inc…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New apartments for residence permit and investments in the complex The Central Downtown with first-class infrastructure in Arjan area, Dubai
Residential complex New apartments for residence permit and investments in the complex The Central Downtown with first-class infrastructure in Arjan area, Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$410,043
The Central Downtown project will become a new dominant feature of the Arjan district, thanks to its scale, favorable location and unique infrastructure. The complex of 4 towers is located in a quiet area for a comfortable life just 20 minutes drive from Dubai Marina. The famous Miracle Gard…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications