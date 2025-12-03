Residential complex Creek Haven

Creek Haven is a modern residential complex from Emaar in Dubai Creek Harbour.
Creek Haven is a new project from developer Emaar, located in the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour area. The complex includes an underground level, ground floor, three podium levels and thirty residential floors. The collection features apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. The deadline is Q1/2030.
The advantages of the complex:
- Modern facades that harmoniously fit into the surrounding landscape;
- Views of the park, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai skyline
- Interiors in a bright calm palette with soft textures for a cozy stay;
- Spacious, thoughtful spaces for comfortable rest and life.
The infrastructure of the complex:
Infiniti pool with spectacular views;
- Children's play area and children's pool;
- Gym and fitness area;
- Court for playing paddle and table tennis;
- Yoga areas and a picnic and barbecue area;
- Recreation area by the pool and public area;
- Walking paths and recreational areas.
Location and advantages of the area
Creek Haven is located in Dubai Creek Harbour, with easy access to key points in the city:
- Mina Rashid - 5 minutes.
Jumeirah Beach Coast – 10 minutes
The Gold Souq and Downtown Dubai – 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport – 10 minutes
Al Maktoum Airport - 40 minutes.
Contact us for personal advice and calculate the cost of buying apartments in Creek Haven.