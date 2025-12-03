  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Dubai
  Residential complex Creek Haven

Residential complex Creek Haven

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$514,888
;
9
ID: 33019
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/12/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2030
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    35

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Creek Haven is a modern residential complex from Emaar in Dubai Creek Harbour.

Creek Haven is a new project from developer Emaar, located in the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour area. The complex includes an underground level, ground floor, three podium levels and thirty residential floors. The collection features apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms. The deadline is Q1/2030.

The advantages of the complex:
- Modern facades that harmoniously fit into the surrounding landscape;
- Views of the park, Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai skyline
- Interiors in a bright calm palette with soft textures for a cozy stay;
- Spacious, thoughtful spaces for comfortable rest and life.

The infrastructure of the complex:
Infiniti pool with spectacular views;
- Children's play area and children's pool;
- Gym and fitness area;
- Court for playing paddle and table tennis;
- Yoga areas and a picnic and barbecue area;
- Recreation area by the pool and public area;
- Walking paths and recreational areas.

Location and advantages of the area
Creek Haven is located in Dubai Creek Harbour, with easy access to key points in the city:
- Mina Rashid - 5 minutes.
Jumeirah Beach Coast – 10 minutes
The Gold Souq and Downtown Dubai – 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport – 10 minutes
Al Maktoum Airport - 40 minutes.

Contact us for personal advice and calculate the cost of buying apartments in Creek Haven.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

