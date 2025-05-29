Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for Sale in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates

11 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$186,301
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in the residential complex Blue Pearls in the prestigious area of ​​Al Hamriya! A…
$120,356
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$286,575
3 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Floor 4/8
Stunning apartment in the new residential complex Blue Beach Residence in Al Hamriya, Sharja…
$454,196
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/6
Studio in prestigious Blue Bay Walk complex, located along the Arabian Gulf coast! Panoramic…
$106,180
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/8
Stunning apartment in the new residential complex Blue Beach Residence in Al Hamriya, Sharja…
$334,112
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
$278,356
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS…
$97,563
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartments in the residential complex Blue Pearls in the prestigious area of ​​Al Hamriya! A…
$229,821
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/6
Take your attantion to The Blue Pearls. This  project is located in Ajmal Makan City, Sharja…
$122,333
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$107,945
