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Apartments for Sale in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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Mina Al arab
56
Maqawwarah
5
Khuzam
3
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661 property total found
Studio apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Studio apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
HOT STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED IN RAS AL KHAIMAH
$198,999
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 467 m²
Al Hamra Waterfront - luxury coastal residential complex with sea viewsEnjoy a relaxed lifes…
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 5/15
Luxury Beachfront & Uninterrupted Sea View Apartment in Miraggio, RAK Al Marjan Island stand…
$679,005
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Apartments With Panoramic Sunset Views on Al Marjan Island These apartments are part…
$520,532
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1 room apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 16
Elegant Design Beachfront Apartments for Sale in Ras Al Khaimah This branded luxury reside…
$522,846
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 20/46
Azure by Lapis is an innovative residential project in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah with a …
$823,601
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 15/18
Exclusive Beachfront Apartments Designed by Elie Saab on Al Marjan Island Al Marjan Island i…
$992,481
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 18
Resort-Style Apartments with Private Beach & Golf in Ras Al Khaimah Immerse yourself in a sa…
$603,817
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 10/18
Apartments by the sea for life and investment! With a gorgeous panoramic view of the sea! In…
$511,446
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
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3 room apartment in Umm Urage, United Arab Emirates
3 room apartment
Umm Urage, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Area 227 m²
Floor 10
Area: 2442.22 ft²AL MARJAN ISLAND AlMarjan Island is a spectacular resort area located in th…
$1,81M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 5/8
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex of UNO-Luxe on Al Marjan Island, Ras-El-Haim…
$1,10M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/13
Chic apartments in the Pelagia residential complex on Al Marjan Island! Completely furnished…
$901,433
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/19
Exclusive Sheraton Apartments Steps from the Shore in Al Marjan Island Located on Al Marjan …
$1,07M
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 18
Resort-Style Apartments with Private Beach & Golf in Ras Al Khaimah Immerse yourself in a sa…
$397,918
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Apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Price starts from AED 590,000 | From 43 sqm Cape Hayat – Coastal Living Redefined at Hayat I…
$160,653
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Floor 10/19
Tonino Lamborghini Residences – brand luxury by the sea, lifestyle architecture and high inv…
$2,22M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Price starts from AED 961,000 | From 57 sqm EDGE at Raha Island – Where Urban Sophistication…
$261,675
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International Property Alerts
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English
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Price starts from AED 1,935,000 | From 100 sqm MINA – Ras Al Khaimah’s Iconic Island Destina…
$526,889
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Floor 6/12
Investment-Friendly Properties Near the Upcoming Casino Resort on Al Marjan Island These pro…
$2,04M
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Floor 4/9
Luxurious apartments in the Fortune Bay Residences project on Al Marjan Island! Completely f…
$2,07M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/32
Apartments in Ras Al Khaimah Close to the Upcoming First Casino in the Middle East The proje…
$355,119
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Price is starting from 1,740,000 | From 61 sqm A Landmark of Luxury on Al Marjan Island Welc…
$473,792
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International Property Alerts
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English
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Jacob & Co. Residences on Al Marjan Island, UAEResidences of Jacob & Co.Mantra Properties pr…
Price on request
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Apartment in Khuzam, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Khuzam, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Price starts from AED 770,000 | From 36 sqm Mirasol – Resort-Inspired Residences on Mina Dis…
$209,666
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/9
Luxurious apartments in the Fortune Bay Residences project on Al Marjan Island! Completely f…
$971,419
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 18/32
Apartments in Ras Al Khaimah Close to the Upcoming First Casino in the Middle East The proje…
$306,536
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1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/11
Sea View Homes in Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah This boutique waterfront residential pr…
$524,002
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3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 302 m²
Floor 5/10
Apartments in the innovative project Gianfranco Ferre Residences on the first coastline of t…
$3,15M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 32
Apartments in Ras Al Khaimah Close to the Upcoming First Casino in the Middle East The proje…
$567,958
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 5
Apartments with Wynn Casino Views and Post-Handover Payment Plan in Ras Al Khaima RAK Centra…
$489,300
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Property types in Ras al-Khaimah

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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