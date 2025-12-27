Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Maqawwarah
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for Sale in Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates

1 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Mirasol II builds on the calm elegance of its first chapter, offering a waterfront lifestyle…
$337,652
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Mirasol II builds on the calm elegance of its first chapter, offering a waterfront lifestyle…
$541,877
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Mirasol II builds on the calm elegance of its first chapter, offering a waterfront lifestyle…
$452,018
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
4 bedroom apartment in Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
Mirasol II builds on the calm elegance of its first chapter, offering a waterfront lifestyle…
$334,929
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Mirasol II builds on the calm elegance of its first chapter, offering a waterfront lifestyle…
$432,957
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Maqawwarah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Mirasol II builds on the calm elegance of its first chapter, offering a waterfront lifestyle…
$234,450
Leave a request
AtlantaAtlanta
Realting.com
Go