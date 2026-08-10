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Apartments for Sale in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

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penthouses
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900 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea view and sunset from the terraceJacob & Co. Beachfront Living, Al Ju…
$1,14M
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/10
Luxury apartment with an area of 146.9 sq.m. on the 2nd floor on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi…
$763,256
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 10/17
Radiant Bridges – Apartments on Al Reem Island with residential and commercial infrastructur…
$423,426
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DDA Real Estate
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/17
Exclusive Flats for Luxury Living on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi This modern waterfront reside…
$824,304
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2 bedroom apartment in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/5
This residential complex is collected by EOI! apartments in the new residential complex Ja…
$1,39M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 room studio apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/17
MY DESCRIPTIONLuxury studio with installments until receipt of keys area of 36.7 sq.m. by 14…
$446,299
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 11/22
A1LA Residence: Modern property on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi!A1LA Residence is a residential…
$522,648
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 10/23
Premium apartments in the new Louvre project in the very center of Saadiyat Island! Apartmen…
$1,01M
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Floor 5/13
Fahid Beach Terraces - beach life on the island, luxury views and wellness infrastructure.Fa…
$2,55M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 21/37
Renad Tower by Tiger — Modern Apartments on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Renad Tower by Tige…
$369,468
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 18/27
The District - luxury residential complex on Reem Island, Abu DhabiApartments, penthouses an…
$547,323
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/13
Apartments in the new elite project The Bay Residence 2 on Yas Island! Right on the coast of…
$513,671
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 15/33
Sunstone by IMKAN - seaside elegance and architectural harmony on Al Reem Island.Sunstone is…
$735,693
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/7
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$462,899
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DDA Real Estate
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 7/15
Brabus Island is an ultra-luxury first line project in Al Raha Beach.Brabus Island is a prem…
$1,00M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 15
Waters Edge by Aldar Properties is a residential complex located on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. W…
$153,219
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3 bedroom apartment in Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Al Rahah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 9
Waterfront Apartments in Manchester City Residences in Abu Dhabi These apartments are locate…
$1,23M
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3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
High End Flats in Yas Island with Scenic Views This premium waterfront development is ideall…
$1,06M
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🆕PERVOE AI-COMMUNITE IN ABU-DABI ➡️Integration of the artificial intellecta ➡️Waterf…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Starting from AED 1,050,000 | 75 sqm Discover Manarat Living III – A Sanctuary of Culture an…
$285,909
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International Property Alerts
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1 room apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Distances to attractions: Zayed National Museum: 600 m | 7 minutes TeamLab: 1 km | 12 minu…
$977,772
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 2
Reem Five is a residential development from SAAS Properties featuring exclusive designer stu…
$629,860
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 20/44
Radiant Wave: Modern property on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi!Radiant Wave is a multi-storey re…
$508,384
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 2
Waterfront Apartments in a Project with Pool on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi This exclusive re…
$1,16M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 217 m²
Floor 5/10
Sila is a modern residential project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi with eco-friendly architectur…
$788,165
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 25/50
Radiant Terrace on Reem Island is a 50-storey residential complex with panoramic glazing and…
$381,492
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Floor 25/50
Radiant Terrace on Reem Island is a 50-storey residential complex with panoramic glazing and…
$1,12M
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DDA Real Estate
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 15/36
Reportage Tower Apartments with a beautiful view of the Al Marya Island Canal, Abu Dhabi! A …
$1,35M
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/37
Fully Furnished Waterfront Apartments with Installments on Al Reem Island Al Reem Island is …
$542,214
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 9
💰 Investments in the UAE from the developer! Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Installment 0% and …
$630,888
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Properties features in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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