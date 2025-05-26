Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
12139
Sharjah
7
Ajman
15
Abu Dhabi
1662
Show more
223 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/62
Fashionz by Danube — The Epitome of Fashion and Luxury in Jumeirah Village Triangle Fashi…
$368,251
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
Berkeley Place   by   Ellington   is an elegant 12-story building that includes   12 luxurio…
$391,448
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Louvre Residences is an ultra-luxury residential complex in…
$1,23M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 2
TWO-YEAR QUARTER WITH 1 SLS HOTELS & APARTMENTS IN THE DUBAY CENTERSLS Dubai Hotel & Residen…
$640,317
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 156 m²
Floor 9/9
ABOUT LOUVRE RESIDENCE PROJECT. Full sea View and Louver museum abudhabi  Louvre Res…
$9,21M
2 bedroom apartment in Margham, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Margham, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
2 -SPAL APARTMENTS IN MBL RESIDENCE WITH THE VIEW OF DUBA MARINMBL Residence   – is a multif…
$497,000
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/11
Located in the innovative district of Masdar City, these newly built apartments offer a blen…
$372,295
4 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
These elegant apartments are located in one of Yas Island’s most sought-after residential pr…
$527,418
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 11/20
Steep yourself in the essence of privileged living, where a profusion of indulgences greet y…
$710,288
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Well-Located Apartments with Private Pools in Dubai Jumeirah Village Circle   Discover…
$814,192
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/15
Positioned along the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, these modern apartments offer a se…
$2,01M
Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Discover a new level of coastal living with this exclusive residence on Siniyah Island, Umm …
$582,116
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the very center of…
$803,702
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is an exclusive coastal neighborhood offering a tranquil lifestyle with …
$330,206
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Exclusive Opportunity for Savvy Investors: Luxury Twin-Tower Development in Jumeirah Village…
$295,387
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
COOPERATION AHAD RESIDENCE IN THE FUBA CENTERAhmad Residences   — This is a 30-story residen…
$194,592
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 30 m²
This newly launched residential building offers contemporary living spaces crafted for comfo…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 13/37
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this modern residential project offers a vibrant lifesty…
$694,875
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1-SPAL APARTMENTS SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES IN THE DUBAISSSLS Dubai Hotel CENTER & Residences …
$637,866
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 1
Azizi Riviera   — This is a new large-scale residential complex on the banks of a crystal la…
$140,000
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/12
Set along the pristine shoreline of Al Marjan Island, these high-end apartments combine beac…
$1,43M
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
These contemporary apartments are located in a stylish new development in Masdar City, one o…
$279,221
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/23
Situated in one of Ras Al Khaimah’s most prestigious locations, these elegant apartments off…
$1,40M
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
$680,983
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 2
TWO-TAGED QUARTERS WITH 2 SLS HOTELS & RESIDENCES IN THE FUBA CENTERSLS Dubai Hotel & Reside…
$899,000
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
These newly developed apartments are located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods o…
$1,27M
2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/15
Set along the sparkling shores of the Arabian Gulf, Al Marjan Island is one of Ras Al Khaima…
$1,24M
