Apartments for Sale in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

50 properties total found
Apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Area 14 m²
A Luxurious, fully integrated community that offers the finest in waterfront living, Mina Al…
$272,264
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 139 m²
Bay Residences - South Bay Discover the epitome of luxury, elegance, and joy in a place call…
$789,536
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$140,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$296,000
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$357,685
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 5/15
Hayat Residence is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the best-in…
$211,000
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Bayviews, also known as Bayviews Residences, is an off-plan residential complex in Mina Al A…
$408,113
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 5/11
Modern apartment in EDGE project in Ras Al Khaimah! For living and investment! High rental i…
$498,630
Apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Indulge in a serene and sophisticated experience with our Island-style studio Retreats at Qu…
$266,809
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/20
Sea View| Spacious Layout| High Short Term Rental Returns| Waterfront LivingAmazing seafront…
$604,411
Apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Whether you want to enjoy a day out with friends or bask in panoramic scenes from your priva…
$204,190
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/13
Apartment with stunning panoramic ocean views and beach access! A wonderful apartment for li…
$353,973
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$205,145
Apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Cape Hayat is crafted to blend elegance and practicality seamlessly, offering modern ameniti…
$231,418
Studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/19
$205,740
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Bay Residences is a residential development that beautifully enhances the serene natural sur…
$435,611
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/19
Modern apartments in the SKAI residential project in the Mina Al Arab area in Ras-El-Haim! G…
$302,940
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$212,509
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 6/14
Шикарный угловой юнит с панорамным видом на море в жилом комплексе Bay Residences от госзаст…
$716,036
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for li…
$759,452
Apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Cape Hayat is crafted to blend elegance and practicality seamlessly, offering modern ameniti…
$206,915
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/20
Sea View| Spacious Layout| High Return on Short Term Rentals| Waterfront LivingAmazing seafr…
$360,741
Apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Cape Hayat 3 is crafted to blend elegance and practicality seamlessly, offering modern ameni…
$231,418
3 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Bay Residences Central 1 & 2 - Discover the epitome of luxury, elegance, and joy in a place …
$898,509
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Bayviews, also known as Bayviews Residences, is an off-plan residential complex in Mina Al A…
$367,547
1 room studio apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$145,000
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Bay Residences Central 1 & 2 - Discover the epitome of luxury, elegance, and joy in a place …
$381,186
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 5/10
Gatsby Residences is a contemporary, low-rise residential tower that has been designed with …
$338,245
1 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Luxury apartment in the new Cape Hayat complex in Ras Al Khaimah! An excellent option for li…
$528,219
2 bedroom apartment in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 8/17
The Rising Star project is located on the prestigious Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, with the…
$296,000
Properties features in Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates

