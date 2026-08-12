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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
2632
Sharjah
7
Ajman
37
Abu Dhabi
854
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89 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 245 m²
Madinat Jumeirah Living   It offers unique and cozy residences surrounded by charming oases,…
$2,72M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 1
$663,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
$362,650
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
1-SPAL APARTMENTS OF OPUS APARTMENT IN THE FOOD CENTER The Opus   — This is an impressive to…
$1,07M
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4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 2
Strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the very center of Dub…
$2,63M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
3-SPAL APARTMENTS WITH PAGANI INTERCENTRUMS IN FOOD CENTER The project   DaVinci Tower   Eac…
$3,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
Azizi Riviera and nbsp; — This is a new large-scale residential complex on the shore of a gl…
$414,409
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2 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 149 m²
Number of floors 17
$1,15M
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Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
The strategically located and perfectly designed complex   Peninsula   in the very center of…
$803,702
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
COMPLETION DATE: March 2027 DISTANCE TO AIRPORT: 0-50 km   TOP 3 REASONS TO BUY: …
$156,368
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
$436,426
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
$314,385
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Berkeley Place   from   Ellington   is an elegant 12-story building that includes   12 luxur…
$256,412
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Luxurious Mercedes-Benz-Inspired Residences in Downtown Dubai, UAE   Downtown Dubai st…
$2,99M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 1
Six Senses The Palm   — This is a unique architectural masterpiece that will become the most…
$5,99M
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
$556,765
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 331 m²
3 -SPAL APARTMENTS THE OPUS RESIDENCES IN THE DUBAIS CENTERThe Opus   — This is an impressiv…
$3,79M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
Creek Palace   — new high-rise residential complex from   Emaar Properties   in the   Creek …
$751,428
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1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
A fully furnished studio apartment in the Westwood by Imtiaz project in al-Furjan. This prop…
$205,480
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Central Park   at   City Walk   — It is an ideal place for a healthy and active lifestyle, f…
$354,000
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
$680,983
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Floor 42/42
Damac bay by cavalli (SKY HIGH LUXURY) DAMAC Bay is a new residential development that co…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 16
Modern apartments with private pools, in a multi-storey residential complex with developed i…
$461,407
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Modern and Luxurious Towers Overlooking Business Bay Canal, Dubai   Completion Date: D…
$625,472
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 2
DOS STAN APARTMENTS WITH 3 PAGANI IN THE FOOD CENTER The project and nbsp; DaVinci Tower   d…
$6,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
$310,881
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Vida Residences   developer and nbsp; Emaar Properties   is in the center of   Dubai Creek H…
$490,062
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1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
$499,124
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
4 -SPAL APARTMENTS WITH PAGANI INTERICES IN THE FOOD CENTERThe project   DaVinci Tower   des…
$3,87M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
1 -SPAL APARTMENTS W RESIDENCES IN THE CENTER OF FOOD Residences and nbsp; – located and nbs…
$454,000
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Property types in United Arab Emirates

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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