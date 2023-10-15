Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Sharjah Emirate
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

Sharjah
11
Apartment To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€292,932
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€685,421
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€215,790
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€538,693
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
€340,365
Apartment in Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
Area 78 m²
€269,750
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Studio apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Price on request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/6
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option f…
€378,386
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANT…
€277,817
1 room apartment in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
€226,613
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
€264,786
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
4 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€520,971
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€162,885
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.…
€130,047
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 148 m²
Floor 6/6
€264,786
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 14
€170,274
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant in Sharjah Emirate, UAE
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant
Sharjah Emirate, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/6
The Solo units are positioned at Aljada where is the most popular destination of Sharjah. Al…
€131,485
2 room apartment in Khor Fakkan, UAE
2 room apartment
Khor Fakkan, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Cayman tower Deal: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedrooms: 2 rooms. Bathrooms…
€677,603

Property types in Sharjah Emirate

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir