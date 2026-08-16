Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah Emirate
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for Sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

;
Sharjah
7
Al Hamriyah
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
533 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4
Rove Home Aljada is the Rove brand's first project in Aljada, combining a unique and contemp…
$324,452
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 27/55
Linar Towers - a modern residential project near the Al Mamzar waterfrontLinar Towers is a l…
$376,863
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 4/8
Apartments in the comfortable premium residential complex The Gate in Aljada, Sharjah! Fully…
$666,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 60
MAKLERPROVISION FREI KOSTENLOS MERCEDES-BENZ PLACES BY BINGHATTI - MAYBACH ULTIMATE LUXURY…
$950,623
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 270 m²
Step into a rare find: a 1,270 sqft, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that offers the perfect…
$229,821
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Apartment in a modern residential complex Nasaq 5 in Sharjah! High yield of 6-8%! The apartm…
$362,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Residence in the new Aysha complex on Maryam Island! The complex is located along the Al Kha…
$438,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 21/50
Waterfront Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Al Mamzar Sharjah Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is…
$541,353
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 25/50
Al Ghaf Tower is a modern residential complex on the Sharjah coast with panoramic architectu…
$301,320
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/8
Stunning apartment in the new residential complex Blue Beach Residence in Al Hamriya, Sharja…
$334,112
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 27/55
The Linar Towers in Al Mamzar are six water towers at the intersection of Dubai and Sharjah.…
$231,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 413 m²
Discover the perfect balance of style, comfort, and practicality in this thoughtfully design…
$127,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/10
Palace Residences – Al Mamsha by Alef Group: branded property in the pedestrian area of Shar…
$423,426
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 33/50
Waterfront Apartments with Flexible Payment Plan in Al Mamzar Sharjah Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is…
$460,382
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 5/11
Stunning apartments in the new Olfah project in Sharjah! Fully equipped kitchen with applian…
$217,840
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 320 m²
Step into contemporary comfort with this 1,320 sqft apartment, designed to balance style, fu…
$340,375
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Area 40 m²
Live and Invest in Waterfront project with private beach
$160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 25/50
Al Ghaf Tower - modern life near the Sharjah coastAl Ghaf Tower is a new residential project…
$468,815
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 15/50
Faradis Tower by Tiger – Modern Apartments in the Heart of SharjahFaradis Tower by Tiger is …
$273,637
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 9
Fully Equipped Investment Apartments in Sharjah with a 60/40 Payment Plan The project provid…
$247,542
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 13/18
Family-Friendly Smart Apartments for Sale in New Sharjah Nestled in the vibrant heart of New…
$426,836
Leave a request
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Price starts from AED 1,197,000 | From 127 sqm Discover Sendian, the inaugural residential c…
$325,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 000 m²
Discover modern comfort and convenience in this 2,000 sqft apartment, thoughtfully designed …
$462,910
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartment with furnished kitchen and kitchen appliances! A wonderful apartment for living, i…
$826,575
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the new Aysha complex by the water! The complex is located along the Al Khan l…
$143,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/9
Apartments in the residential complex Nama 6 in the beautiful area of ​​Muwaileh Commercial!…
$449,022
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 25/50
Al Ghaf Tower is a modern residential complex on the Sharjah coast with panoramic architectu…
$258,955
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 7/9
Fully Equipped Investment Apartments in Sharjah with a 60/40 Payment Plan The project provid…
$518,219
Leave a request

Property types in Sharjah Emirate

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go