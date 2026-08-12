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Pool Apartments for Sale in United Arab Emirates

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Dubai
2632
Sharjah
7
Ajman
37
Abu Dhabi
854
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363 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
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3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 6/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea views and sunset vistas from the terrace Jacob & Co. Beachfront L…
$1,14M
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Private seller
Languages
Русский
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Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
An exceptional investment opportunity in Azizi Beach Oasis (Mirage 1) in Dubai Studio City. …
$199,343
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Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
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2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/10
Luxury apartment with an area of 146.9 sq.m. on the 2nd floor on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi…
$763,256
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6
Eltiera Heights is  first residential development in Jumeirah Islands –an address known for …
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 19 m²
Floor 42
High End large apartment with rooftop infinity pool, a large terrace, gym and spa facilities…
$3,43M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 7
Stunning apartment with resort-style amenities, shaded relaxation areas and vibrant social h…
$1,34M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/8
Beach Oasis by Azizi is a prestigious residential development located in the popular Studio …
$284,029
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4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 49/77
High-end apartment with private terrace, infinity pool, world-class gym and cinema access, s…
$2,66M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 8/46
A premium residential complex located in the Dubai Motor City neighborhood, consisting of th…
$316,500
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 7/8
Charming apartment with a stunning sea view, swimming pool, gym and yoga areas situated in a…
$692,966
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 14
Extraordinary seaside apartment with stunning panoramas, elite fitness amenities and excepti…
$1,45M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 10
Luxury apartment with panoramic sea views, resort-style amenities, private beach access and …
$485,966
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/9
Luxurious 1-Bedroom waterfront Apartment at Mina by Azizi   Experience comfort and ele…
$1,17M
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3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 11/33
Project - SAAS HILLSLocation: Dubai Science ParkPlanned delivery date - IV 2027Saas Hills is…
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2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 303 m²
Floor 5/10
First-class key ready apartment featuring a large terrace, stunning infinity pool and a worl…
$1,41M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 446 m²
Floor 3/45
In the very heart of Business Bay, an architectural masterpiece is being born, blurring the …
$10,51M
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3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 27
Premium apartment featuring sauna and steam rooms, open leisure lawns and family play zones …
$1,16M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
An investment that works for you is at the heart of the dynamic UAE, in the promising Emirat…
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 809 m²
Floor 3/5
A super unique opportunity for investors  Starting from $111,400   High capital growth…
$231,999
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2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 3
Refined apartment with concierge service, fitness center, pool and sky leisure facilities lo…
$819,605
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/102
BAYZ 102 by Danube Properties — An Epitome of Luxury in Business Bay BAYZ 102 is a reside…
$684,671
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1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 15/33
Jade Tower by Tiger — Modern Apartments in the Majan Area Jade Tower by Tiger is an elega…
$295,574
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2 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 9
Elegant new-built apartment with a stunning canal view,  world-class gym, and kids play area…
$1,15M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/17
1BR in Azizi Arian — Style and Comfort in the Heart of Jebel Ali Spacious one-bedroom apart…
$264,401
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Property types in United Arab Emirates

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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