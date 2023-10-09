Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in UAE

Dubai
2881
Abu Dhabi Emirate
95
Abu Dhabi
93
Sharjah Emirate
39
Ras al-Khaimah
32
Deira
31
Ajman Emirate
14
Ajman
13
134 properties total found
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/15
Mangrove Residences — a unique project of its kind from Expo City Dubai, located in the epon…
€327,919
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 6/49
Damac Bay 2 from Cavalli — is a luxurious residential project located in Dubai Harbor, a stu…
€846,845
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, gym in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/44
Canal Heights – 2 — a new luxury project towering 44 floors on the promenade in the heart of…
€590,369
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage in Dubai, UAE
4 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with garage
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Area 257 m²
Floor 2/2
Ajmal Makan offers two types of impressive complexes: Sun Island Smart Villas and Blue Bay a…
€680,905
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, gym in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with garage, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 12/45
Housing developer — lead developer Dubai Binghatti Properties. The project will be located i…
€4,78M
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with children playground, with restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/13
Vincitore Volare — is a masterpiece in Arjan, Dubai, which includes luxurious design studios…
€240,176
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 6/7
The strategic message, which provides unhindered access to the big city and its bright attra…
€387,930
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, with city view in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with swimming pool, with city view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 10/30
QUARTERS D3SIGN QUARTER AT D3 in the first residential complex in area D3. Dubai Design Dis…
€465,193
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, gym in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, gym
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 10/18
Project Benefits: -Direct access to the Dubai Canal embankment -Brand decoration of luxury…
€483,327
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 19/39
Me Do Re Properties DMCC introduced the Me Do Re premium residential complex at Jumeirah Lak…
€420,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 8/8
€300,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/65
€275,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 70 m²
€289,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 17/52
€321,000
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 27/45
€419,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/15
€328,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6
€396,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 870 m²
Floor 36/49
€750,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 10/19
€433,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 992 m²
Number of floors 52
€630,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/4
Blue Collection Real Estate is pleased to present the exclusive apartments of The Community …
€115,937
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 45 m²
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
€233,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/25
Exclusive Park Field Apartments in The Dubai Hills Estate. Project Details: Cost: 322 000 …
€322,000
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
5 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Area 556 m²
Floor 74/83
Project Details: Cost: 7 099 000 EUR Area: 556 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 Payment Plan:…
€7,10M
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 3/6
Amenities and Services: Gym; Covered parking; Gourmet restaurants and cafes; Central Pod…
€403,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 8
Amenities and Services: Cycling and treadmills; Playing children's spaces; Lagoon-style s…
€260,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with swimming pool
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 65
Amenities and Services: Free parking and parking services; Speed elevators; Equipped gym;…
€441,000
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 15/27
Amenities and Services: Pool; Outdoor gym; Men's and women's steam rooms and saunas; Gam…
€408,400
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/6
Amenities and Services: Marina for yachts at 192 berths and yacht club; Gourmet restaurant…
€650,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 48/59
Amenities and Services: Private Beach and Beach Club Access Infinity pool Panoramic eleva…
€2,20M

