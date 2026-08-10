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Apartments for Sale in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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52 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 220 m²
Busy, downtown Al Rashidiya 1 is the creekside home of Ajman Fish Market, surrounded by wate…
$163,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 100 m²
Presenting a beautifully renovated high-floor corner unit in the prestigious Cornish Towers,…
$264,131
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Apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 605 m²
Experience the perfect blend of efficiency and style with this 605.22 sqft studio apartment,…
$107,014
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 561 m²
This 1,561.77 sqft apartment presents an ideal blend of space, style, and functionality. Fea…
$352,084
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Studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
♦️C🔺 ❗️❗️% cки🔺 ❗️% 📍A⏺️⏺️Cрок c✅Студии (от 35 m2) - от $86 000❗✅1 BR (от 68.2 m2) - oт $129…
$86,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 15/33
A comfortable apartment in the residential complex Ajman Pearl Tower C1! Many comforts for a…
$155,929
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$306,759
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DDA Real Estate
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3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$666,181
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 941 m²
Step into modern comfort with this 941.52 sqft apartment, offering the perfect blend of styl…
$149,765
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3 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natu…
$734,952
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 15/33
A comfortable apartment in the residential complex Ajman Pearl Tower C1! Many comforts for a…
$226,187
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 377 m²
This 1,377 sqft apartment offers the perfect combination of space, comfort, and functionalit…
$231,455
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$218,275
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$424,101
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 083 m²
This 1,083.87 sqft apartment offers a rare combination of generous space, modern design, and…
$171,549
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 405 m²
This 1,405.81 sqft apartment offers the perfect balance of comfort, style, and functionality…
$201,502
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 4/8
New residential project in Al Ameera Village with a convenient location! High rental income …
$183,228
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DDA Real Estate
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Studio apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$135,401
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 986 m²
This beautifully designed 986.3 sqft apartment offers the perfect combination of comfort, sp…
$125,258
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 15/31
Amwaj Tower: Coastal property near Ajman Beach!Amwaj Tower is a residential complex from GJ …
$274,919
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 18/35
Rockhill Tower is a modern residential complex with developed infrastructure in Al Alia, Ajm…
$112,760
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DDA Real Estate
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1 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 088 m²
This 1,088.16 sqft apartment redefines one-bedroom living with its generous layout, elegant …
$223,286
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment in the modern complex Gateway Porto! With panoramic breathtaking views of the natu…
$481,852
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
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Apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
A master community built around a large lagoon with scenic waterfront promenades Total numb…
$140,000
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Agency
Umed properties
Languages
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2 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 494 m²
This impressive 1,494 sqft apartment offers the perfect blend of space, style, and functiona…
$177,540
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Studio apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 18/35
Rockhill Tower is a modern residential complex with developed infrastructure in Al Alia, Ajm…
$74,434
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Emirates City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 30/45
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex One 678 Residences in the dynamically develo…
$149,447
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 15/33
Beautiful apartment in the residential complex Sky Gardens Tower in the area of Emirates Cit…
$180,702
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 6/13
Canterbury Waterfront - resort life by the sea, panoramic views and modern comfort in Al Zor…
$315,906
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DDA Real Estate
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2 bedroom apartment in Ajman, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 581 m²
Spanning 1,581.52 sqft, this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment offers a perfect balance o…
$367,605
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Property types in Ajman Emirate

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Ajman Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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