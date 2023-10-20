Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Ajman Emirate
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ajman Emirate, UAE

Ajman
17
Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€1,04M
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€532,053
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Ajman, UAE
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Ajman, UAE
€715,246
1 room apartment in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
€99,185
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 12/25
€119,966
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Condor marina star residences Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Dubai Marina Bedro…
€439,960
1 room apartment in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Al Zora is flanked by two waterfronts that favor recr…
€509,069
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/40
€106,869
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 2/40
€140,214
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/30
€156,387
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 27/1
€185,961
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 181 m²
Floor 2/38
€239,150
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/38
€200,195
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 12/38
€189,247
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ajman, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 1
€78,590
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with Online tour in Ajman Emirate, UAE
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with Online tour
Ajman Emirate, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/8
€62,212
2 room apartment in Ajman, UAE
2 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 2
Area 122 m²
€161,180
3 room apartment in Ajman, UAE
3 room apartment
Ajman, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 157 m²
€221,453

Property types in Ajman Emirate

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Ajman Emirate, UAE

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir