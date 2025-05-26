Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
12139
Sharjah
7
Ajman
15
Abu Dhabi
1662
368 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Floor 3/43
Atlantis The Royal: Your Private Realm of Luxury Perched on the crescent of Dubai’s Palm …
$5,39M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 20
Dolce Vita — luxury residential complex and hotel by Vincitore with a golf club in the heart…
$290,790
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 268 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence Raffles penthouses with a mini golf course and a beach club, Palm Jumei…
$40,78M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 57
New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the ci…
$407,452
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/11
Located in the innovative district of Masdar City, these newly built apartments offer a blen…
$372,295
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 10
Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the …
$566,802
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence Raffles apartments with a spa center and a beach club, Palm Jumeirah, D…
$4,26M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 25
New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, …
$302,417
Leave a request
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 626 m²
Number of floors 4
Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE We offer beaut…
$6,55M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
These elegant apartments are located in one of Yas Island’s most sought-after residential pr…
$527,418
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/15
Positioned along the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, these modern apartments offer a se…
$2,01M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 10
Residence Riviera Beach Front on the shore of the canal close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall…
$890,276
Leave a request
Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Discover a new level of coastal living with this exclusive residence on Siniyah Island, Umm …
$582,116
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is an exclusive coastal neighborhood offering a tranquil lifestyle with …
$330,206
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Exclusive Opportunity for Savvy Investors: Luxury Twin-Tower Development in Jumeirah Village…
$295,387
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 19
Keturah Reserve — large residence by MAG with swimming pools, gardens and a business center …
$1,08M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/9
The Ultra -Luxury project is located on the island of natural origin, washed by the waters o…
$383,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 73
ID D1211Marina Pinnacle is a ready-to-population residential complex from the Tiger Group an…
$351,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 13
DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Sa…
$5,93M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 13/37
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this modern residential project offers a vibrant lifesty…
$694,875
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the be…
$274,266
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 440 m²
Floor 10/43
Atlantis The Royal: Your Oceanic Citadel Perched on the 10th floor of Atlantis The Royal …
$18,90M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence Pearl House 2 with a swimming pool and a garden, JVC, Dubai, UAE We offer fur…
$173,251
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Malta — new complex of townhouses by DAMAC in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons The Mediterran…
$823,130
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 11
New apartments in a residential complex with golf courses, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE…
$429,367
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 12
Golf Town residential complex with golf course, tennis courts and swimming pool, DAMAC Hills…
$152,714
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
5 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 302 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and…
$764,141
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/10
Azizi Jewel is a modern residential complex located in the dynamic Al Furjan district, one o…
$285,369
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 26
New residence Canal close to a yacht club, at Business Bay, in the center of Dubai, UAE We …
$474,969
Leave a request

