  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for Sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
12139
Sharjah
7
Ajman
15
Abu Dhabi
1662
447 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/62
Fashionz by Danube — The Epitome of Fashion and Luxury in Jumeirah Village Triangle Fashi…
$368,251
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Large guarded residence Mirdiff Hills with swimming pools and a luxury hotel close to the ai…
$416,763
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 65
Seahaven Tower — new beachfront residence by Sobha with a marina and beaches in Dubai Harbou…
$1,27M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 20
Dolce Vita — luxury residential complex and hotel by Vincitore with a golf club in the heart…
$290,790
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 268 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence Raffles penthouses with a mini golf course and a beach club, Palm Jumei…
$40,78M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 29
Cloud Tower — new residence by Tiger Group with swimming pools and a panoramic view in JVT, …
$234,307
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 44
New high-rise residence Oceanz with a swimming pool, a spa center and a business center, Mar…
$500,930
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 331 m²
Number of floors 50
High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club,…
$9,86M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 57
New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the ci…
$407,452
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/11
Located in the innovative district of Masdar City, these newly built apartments offer a blen…
$372,295
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 10
Residential complex Riviera II with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach and the …
$566,802
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence Raffles apartments with a spa center and a beach club, Palm Jumeirah, D…
$4,26M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 25
New residence Luma Park Views with swimming pools, lounge and co-working areas, JVC, Dubai, …
$302,417
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 626 m²
Number of floors 4
Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE We offer beaut…
$6,55M
4 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
These elegant apartments are located in one of Yas Island’s most sought-after residential pr…
$527,418
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 38
Urban Oasis by Missoni — residential complex by Dar Al Arkan near the Dubai Water Channel wi…
$1,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 2/15
Positioned along the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, these modern apartments offer a se…
$2,01M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 10
Residence Riviera Beach Front on the shore of the canal close to Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall…
$890,276
Apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Discover a new level of coastal living with this exclusive residence on Siniyah Island, Umm …
$582,116
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 50
Blvd Heights — new high-rise residence by Emaar near Dubai Mall in Downtown Dubai We offer …
$1,75M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is an exclusive coastal neighborhood offering a tranquil lifestyle with …
$330,206
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 116
Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences — luxury high-rise residence by Binghatti with a swimmi…
$2,22M
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 19
Keturah Reserve — large residence by MAG with swimming pools, gardens and a business center …
$1,08M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 73
ID D1211Marina Pinnacle is a ready-to-population residential complex from the Tiger Group an…
$351,000
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 13
DAMAC Cavalli Couture Tower — luxury residence on the bank of the Dubai Water Canal in Al Sa…
$5,93M
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 13/37
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this modern residential project offers a vibrant lifesty…
$694,875
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 12
New residence Rixos Beach Residence with swimming pools and gardens at 50 meters from the be…
$274,266
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Number of floors 11
New residence Pearl House 2 with a swimming pool and a garden, JVC, Dubai, UAE We offer fur…
$173,251
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Malta — new complex of townhouses by DAMAC in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons The Mediterran…
$823,130
