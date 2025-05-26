Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments near golf course for sale in United Arab Emirates

Dubai
12139
Sharjah
7
Ajman
15
Abu Dhabi
1662
17 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/9
The Ultra -Luxury project is located on the island of natural origin, washed by the waters o…
$383,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/8
The residential complex consists of 4 buildings, 8 storeys high, organized around a central …
$270,455
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 7/43
Luxury 2-Bedroom Apartment in The Royal Atlantis Tower C – Your Ticket to the Life of Your D…
$6,00M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/4
1 bedroom apartment in a premium complex overlooking Meydan!   THE 100project Locat…
$543,020
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
ID RAH 5006Al Hamra Waterfront is a coastal complex of luxury apartments with sea views. Enj…
$299,000
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Terra Heights by Emaar – Contemporary Living in Expo City Dubai Terra Heights by Emaar is…
$579,196
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 3/4
1 bedroom apartment in a premium complex overlooking Meydan!   THE 100project Locat…
$550,815
3 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/10
The most anticipated and discussed site in Dubai is officially launched: Jebel Ali Race Cour…
$626,191
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/9
The Ultra-Luxury type project is located on an island of natural origin, washed by the water…
$1,35M
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 100/100
Located in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, these brand-new apartments offer an exceptional…
$48,04M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury 4 bedroom penthouse with views of Burj Khalifa!   THE 100project Locations: …
$3,20M
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 20/102
BAYZ 102 by Danube Properties — An Epitome of Luxury in Business Bay BAYZ 102 is a reside…
$622,146
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 70/101
Bayz101 by Danube — A Symbol of Modern Elegance in Business Bay. Bayz101 by Danube is a m…
$649,424
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 15
ID D1208The Golf Grand is a 15-story premium tower from Emaar Properties in the Dubai Hills …
$405,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$195,886
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/18
on sale of an apartment with 1 bedroom   from 74.6 to 91.2 m2   Projected-powerful commun…
$494,000
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/14
Venice by Azizi is a unique residential project in Studio City, inspired by the charm of Ven…
$188,847
Leave a request
