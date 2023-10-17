Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Sharjah
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sharjah, UAE

Apartment in Sharjah, UAE
Apartment
Sharjah, UAE
Area 78 m²
€269,750
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/6
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option f…
€376,880
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 14
€169,596
1 room apartment in Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 15/25
Super project at a luxury price in the UAE. He is in the emirate of Ajman, this is further t…
€82,727
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with alarm system in Sharjah, UAE
2 room apartment with terrace, in good condition, with alarm system
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 17/42
AL Wehda Properties is delighted to advertise this contemporary two-bedroom apartment for sa…
€419,096
Apartment with central heating, with Allowed, with Tiles in Sharjah, UAE
Apartment with central heating, with Allowed, with Tiles
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 520 m²
Super Hot Offer!!! Al Wasayef Real Estate is pleased to announce The Nest is amazing locatio…
€134,130
1 room apartment with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles in Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 590 m²
Splendid property for sale.. Top investment in SHARJAH marketGREAT OFFEREasy 2 years paymen…
€146,295
1 room apartment with central heating, with Community view, with Allowed in Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment with central heating, with Community view, with Allowed
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 858 m²
Apartment in Aljada. We offering 1% monthly installment plan . I GREAT OFFER!!! 0% COMMISSIO…
€159,454
1 room apartment with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles in Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 695 m²
Perfect apartments fro you in Sharjah, newest community area, Aljada is the perfect home fo…
€128,979
1 room apartment with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles in Sharjah, UAE
1 room apartment with Community view, with Allowed, with Tiles
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 654 m²
Al Wasayef Brings best offer 1bedroom for all planing investing property in UAE.. from the…
€134,917
Apartment with central heating, with Community view, with Allowed in Sharjah, UAE
Apartment with central heating, with Community view, with Allowed
Sharjah, UAE
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 394 m²
Studio in Sharjah by installment plan! without any commission to be collected.Al Mamsha is a…
€108,109

