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Apartments for Sale in Deira, United Arab Emirates

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58 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
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3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 6/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 9/18
Sea Cliff by Imtiaz Developments: Coastal Property on Dubai Islands!Sea Cliff is a residenti…
$566,066
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 4/8
Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Du…
$816,627
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 377 m²
Floor 9/18
Sea Cliff by Imtiaz Developments: Coastal Property on Dubai Islands!Sea Cliff is a residenti…
$1,88M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 7/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/8
Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Du…
$544,327
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 6/12
Maravea Residences is a boutique waterside residence on Dubai Islands by Enzo Developers.Mar…
$506,069
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/8
Modern apartments in the new project TIVANO in Dubai Islands! Apartments with private pool o…
$955,457
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/12
Maravea Residences is a boutique waterside residence on Dubai Islands by Enzo Developers.Mar…
$680,558
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 2/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 7/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 6/11
Flora Bay Residences: boutique properties in Dubai Islands!Flora Bay Residences is a premium…
$447,796
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 9/18
Sea Cliff by Imtiaz Developments: Coastal Property on Dubai Islands!Sea Cliff is a residenti…
$891,197
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/8
Modern apartments in the new project TIVANO in Dubai Islands! Apartments with private pool o…
$639,752
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
This modern 1-bedroom apartment offers comfortable and well-planned living within a contempo…
$183,013
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 6/12
Apartments in the prestigious residential complex of Coastal Haven in the Dubai Islands area…
$1,04M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
This modern 2-bedroom apartment offers spacious and comfortable living within a contemporary…
$302,465
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Floor 6/11
Flora Bay Residences: boutique properties in Dubai Islands!Flora Bay Residences is a premium…
$964,752
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 9/18
Sea Cliff by Imtiaz Developments: Coastal Property on Dubai Islands!Sea Cliff is a residenti…
$1,26M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 119 m²
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment offers comfortable family living within a modern residenti…
$412,054
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 343 m²
Floor 4/8
Modern apartments in the new project TIVANO in Dubai Islands! Apartments with private pool o…
$2,73M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 4/8
Floarea Breeze – island aesthetics, design residences and privacy in a premium project on Du…
$707,707
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Floor 8/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
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Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Floor 6/12
241 WATERSIDE - island privacy, minimalist architecture and resort lifestyle in Dubai Island…
$868,092
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
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