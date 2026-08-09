Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

;
Business Bay
126
Deira
46
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 619 properties total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Premium Premium
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 628 m²
Floor 58/85
The S Tower | Ultra-Luxury Ready Living ✨ Ultra-Luxury Full-Floor 5BR Penthouse Step i…
$15,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Premium Premium
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 7/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Deira, United Arab Emirates
Premium Premium
3 bedroom apartment
Deira, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Floor 6/12
Nautis Residences is a new prime development on the iconic Dubai Islands. This bespoke colle…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
TOP TOP
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/13
STAMN YUNI is in the new Dubai downtown location of Jumeirah Garden City. Nestled between th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Languages
English
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/8
An exceptional investment opportunity in Azizi Beach Oasis (Mirage 1) in Dubai Studio City. …
$199,343
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 8/25
1-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan – Style and Comfort in the Heart of Dubailand Discover…
$272,483
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 18/25
2-Bedroom Apartment in Azizi Milan — Space and Comfort Inspired by Milanese Elegance Disc…
$467,608
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/7
$422,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$331,803
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 15
Luxury Flats Near Mall of the Emirates in the Cultural Heart of Dubai These flats are locate…
$1,50M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$796,558
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 20
Golf View Luxury Apartments In Dubai Hills Estate This residential development is located wi…
$691,352
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$330,602
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/7
$191,891
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 6
Modern Residential Properties for Sale in Dubai South Dubai South represents one of the most…
$162,421
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$402,325
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
Fully Furnished Branded Luxury Apartments in Dubai South Dubai South Central Park is rapidly…
$351,456
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/7
South Haven by Samana - the resort rhythm of life in Dubai Industrial CitySouth Haven by Sam…
$276,785
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 20
Golf View Luxury Apartments In Dubai Hills Estate This residential development is located wi…
$472,848
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$355,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 20
Apartments for Sale in Jumeirah Village Circle Dubai with Rooftop Pool Jumeirah Village Circ…
$522,560
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/20
Investment Real Estate in Dubai Hills Estate with Lush Green Spaces Located in Dubai Hills E…
$1,22M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 20
Magnificent Nature View Branded Apartments in Dubai Hills Estate This residential developmen…
$892,514
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/6
Modern Apartments with Swimming Pools in Dubai South Dubai South is rapidly emerging as one …
$258,888
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 6
French-Inspired Studio and 2-Bedroom Luxury Flats in Dubai South Dubai South Residential Dis…
$290,183
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
French-Inspired Studio and 2-Bedroom Luxury Flats in Dubai South Dubai South Residential Dis…
$152,054
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 12
Luxury Flats for Sale in Prime Area in Dubai City Walk City Walk stands as the creative hea…
$4,83M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 5/20
Magnificent Nature View Branded Apartments in Dubai Hills Estate This residential developmen…
$530,653
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/15
Prestigious Apartments with Stunning Golf Course Views in Dubai South This golf front reside…
$1,40M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/20
Investment Real Estate in Dubai Hills Estate with Lush Green Spaces Located in Dubai Hills E…
$864,768
Leave a request

Property types in Dubai

penthouses
condos
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go