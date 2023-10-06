Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Dubai, UAE

Al Jaddaf
31
Jumeira Village Triangle
24
Al Wasl
23
Liwan
23
Liwan Queue Point
23
Fairways 1
20
Warsan
20
Al Souq Al Kabeer
18
3 568 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/30
Apartments in Dubai 🇦🇪 with a view of the golf courses in the Damac Hills area The reside…
€270,234
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 247 m²
€458,388
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 55 m²
€271,925
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 79 m²
€119,129
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 46 m²
€194,232
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this 2 bedroom apartment for Sale in Emaar Beachfron…
€929,348
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 64 m²
€462,755
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 43 m²
€223,665
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 67 m²
€269,941
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 93 m²
€358,635
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 45 m²
€115,689
Apartment in Dubai, UAE
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
Area 62 m²
€411,338
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Golf Gate at Damac Hills is a premium class development that offers 1 & 2 bedroom luxurious …
€283,968
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 1 bedroom apartment located at Manchester Tower in …
€218,084
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 2 bedroom apartment located at Sadaf 1 in Jumeirah …
€673,216
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Luxury Lifestyle in Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR) at Sobha Hartland 2. Riverside Crescent B…
€646,168
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower C by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€476,683
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower B by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€413,044
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dubai, UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower B by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€271,060
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 56 m²
Damac Canal Heights by De GRISOGONO, the ultimate investment opportunity located in Business…
€431,114
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€882,623
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€552,188
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€552,188
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dubai, UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€289,647
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dubai, UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€289,647
3 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
The magical lifestyle of Canal Heights 2 at Business Bay is now revealed by Damac Properties…
€1,47M
Apartment 1 bathroom in Dubai, UAE
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Damac Canal Heights by De GRISOGONO, the ultimate investment opportunity located in Business…
€322,690
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Damac Canal Heights by De GRISOGONO, the ultimate investment opportunity located in Business…
€882,881
2 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 2 bedroom apartment located at Silverene Tower B in…
€654,252
1 room apartment in Dubai, UAE
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 1 bedroom apartment located at Sanibel Tower in Dub…
€445,650

