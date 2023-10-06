UAE
Realting.com
UAE
Residential
Dubai
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Dubai, UAE
Al Jaddaf
31
Jumeira Village Triangle
24
Al Wasl
23
Liwan
23
Liwan Queue Point
23
Fairways 1
20
Warsan
20
Al Souq Al Kabeer
18
Dubai Internet City
18
Jumeirah
18
Sidra 3
18
Al Barsha
17
International City
17
Al Mamzar
16
Zabeel
16
Al Khan
15
Al Yalayis 2
15
Barsha Heights
15
Jebel Ali
14
City Of Arabia
12
Apartment
Clear all
3 568 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Dubai, UAE
1
1
65 m²
5/30
Apartments in Dubai 🇦🇪 with a view of the golf courses in the Damac Hills area The reside…
€270,234
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
247 m²
€458,388
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
55 m²
€271,925
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
79 m²
€119,129
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
46 m²
€194,232
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2
2
119 m²
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you this 2 bedroom apartment for Sale in Emaar Beachfron…
€929,348
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
64 m²
€462,755
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
43 m²
€223,665
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
67 m²
€269,941
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
93 m²
€358,635
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
45 m²
€115,689
Recommend
Apartment
Dubai, UAE
62 m²
€411,338
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1
1
59 m²
Golf Gate at Damac Hills is a premium class development that offers 1 & 2 bedroom luxurious …
€283,968
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1
1
48 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 1 bedroom apartment located at Manchester Tower in …
€218,084
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2
2
130 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 2 bedroom apartment located at Sadaf 1 in Jumeirah …
€673,216
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2
2
105 m²
Luxury Lifestyle in Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR) at Sobha Hartland 2. Riverside Crescent B…
€646,168
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2
2
75 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower C by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€476,683
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1
1
73 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower B by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€413,044
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1
38 m²
The grand boutique development Aykon City Tower B by Damac Properties offer an exclusive fou…
€271,060
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1
2
56 m²
Damac Canal Heights by De GRISOGONO, the ultimate investment opportunity located in Business…
€431,114
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2
3
127 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€882,623
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1
2
75 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€552,188
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1
2
75 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€552,188
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1
37 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€289,647
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1
37 m²
Canal Crown is one of the latest high-rise tower by Damac Properties offering premium apartm…
€289,647
Recommend
3 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
3
4
204 m²
The magical lifestyle of Canal Heights 2 at Business Bay is now revealed by Damac Properties…
€1,47M
Recommend
Apartment 1 bathroom
Dubai, UAE
1
39 m²
Damac Canal Heights by De GRISOGONO, the ultimate investment opportunity located in Business…
€322,690
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2
3
115 m²
Damac Canal Heights by De GRISOGONO, the ultimate investment opportunity located in Business…
€882,881
Recommend
2 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
2
2
99 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 2 bedroom apartment located at Silverene Tower B in…
€654,252
Recommend
1 room apartment
Dubai, UAE
1
1
67 m²
DOM Real Estate offers you for sale this 1 bedroom apartment located at Sanibel Tower in Dub…
€445,650
Recommend
