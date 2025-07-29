Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Monthly Rent in United Arab Emirates

2 properties total found
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/9
Designer Studio in Meydan – Live in Luxurious Comfort 📍 Azizi Riviera – A Location That I…
$1,634
per month
Studio apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 16/30
Only annual rent - 85,000 AED!Fully furnished and equipped apartments in the residential com…
$1,928
per month
