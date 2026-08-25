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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Yalova, Turkey

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Yalova Merkez
33
Cinarcik
29
Çiftlikköy
11
Termal
6
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46 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties for Sale with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the …
$249 828
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/5
Apartments for Sale in a Complex with a Pool in Yalova Yalova is a popular tourist destinati…
$145 928
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$151 765
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool and View in Central Çınarcık, Yalova Yalova is located i…
$129 584
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
2 Bedroom Spacious Apartments Close to the Beach in Yalova Yalova is a coastal city in the M…
$103 948
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$150 597
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$203 131
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2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$103 948
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1 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Furnished Apartment in Yalova Çınarcık, Walking Distance to the Sea Yalova’s proximity to Is…
$64 792
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3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 3/4
Newly-Built Flats with Sea Views near the Beach in Yalova Yalova is a popular city near the …
$207 895
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$114 407
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea-View Apartments Right by the Sandy Beach in Çınarcık Yalova is located in a highly advan…
$130 751
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3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$130 751
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$72 964
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3 bedroom apartment in Armutlu, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/4
2 and 3-Bedroom Sea-View Apartments in a Beachfront Complex in Yalova Armutlu These elegant …
$111 489
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$89 891
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments with Scenic Views in a Complex Close to State Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one …
$105 652
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3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$130 751
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$72 964
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$89 348
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments in a Complex in Yalova Center Yalova is one of the most preferred center…
$142 425
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2 bedroom apartment in , Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Furnished 2-Bedroom Apartment in a Complex Close to the Beach in Yalova Yalova stands out fo…
$218 848
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea and Nature View Apartments in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly developing city due to…
$60 706
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex near the Sea in Çınarcık Koru Yalova, located near m…
$57 204
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex near the Sea in Çınarcık Koru Yalova, located near m…
$85 805
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments with Scenic Views in a Complex Close to State Institutions in Yalova Yalova, one …
$137 756
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2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$103 948
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex in a Prime Location in Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova Yalova is fr…
$94 561
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3 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious Apartments in a Gated Complex with Pool in Çiftlikköy Yalova enjoys a strategic loc…
$173 946
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$245 158
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Property types in Yalova

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Yalova, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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