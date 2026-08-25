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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Yalova, Turkey

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Yalova Merkez
33
Cinarcik
29
Çiftlikköy
11
Termal
6
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28 properties total found
1 room apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxury Flats in a Modern Complex with Exclusive Facilities in Yalova Yalova has become one o…
$62 457
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1 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$203 131
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2 bedroom apartment in Armutlu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
Flats Near All Amenities in Armutlu, Yalova Yalova, with its proximity to major cities, suit…
$93 977
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2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$103 948
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/4
2 and 3 Bedroom Duplex Apartments in Teşvikiye, Yalova Yalova is in an advantageous location…
$114 407
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3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$130 751
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$72 964
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3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$130 751
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$72 964
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 4
1-Bedroom and 2-Bedroom Flats Close to the Organized Industrial Zone in Yalova Yalova, one …
$89 348
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/3
Spacious Apartments in a Complex in Yalova Center Yalova is one of the most preferred center…
$142 425
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Flats with Matchless Nature Views in Çınarcık Yalova The flats are located in the T…
$130 751
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3 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$155 267
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
1 Bedroom Apartments Close to the University in Yalova Yalova, one of the popular cities of …
$78 217
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2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$103 948
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$95 145
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2 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$245 158
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2 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Boutique Complex with Indoor Parking in Yalova Yalova is ideally located for…
$103 948
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2 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$115 575
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1 bedroom apartment in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments in a Complex with Parking Lot in Yalova Yalova is one of the most…
$74 131
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3 bedroom apartment in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Panoramic Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova, a prominent city in …
$407 430
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1 bedroom apartment in Armutlu, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
1-Bedroom Flats with Rich Amenities in Yalova Armutlu Yalova is a beautiful city that offers…
$58 371
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2 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 2/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$149 430
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3 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$129 584
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2 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Project with Pool with Healing Water in Yalova Termal The pearl of the Marmara…
$116 742
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1 bedroom apartment in Termal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/4
Properties in a Hotel-Concept Project in Termal Yalova Yalova has an advantageous location n…
$349 059
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1 bedroom apartment in Çiftlikköy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiftlikköy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments in a Boutique Complex with Indoor Parking in Yalova Yalova is ideally located for…
$93 977
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1 bedroom apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Комплекс в Ялова. Термальных источники. Окончание строительства в 24 году. Тапу от 50000$. …
$73 887
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Property types in Yalova

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Yalova, Turkey

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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