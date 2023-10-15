Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Yalova, Turkey

Yalova merkez
Ciftlikkoey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€100,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Kaytazdere, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Kaytazdere, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool in Yalova. The flats are situated in a res…
€58,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Yalova merkez, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Yalova merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex Properties in Sea View Complex with Security in Yalova. Duplex properties are situate…
€181,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Marmara Region, Turkey
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Комплекс в Ялова. Термальных источники. Окончание строительства в 24 году. Тапу от 50000$. …
€68,000

