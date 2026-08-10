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Apartments for sale in Altınova, Turkey

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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$105,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$105,173
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3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Sea and Nature View Flats in a Complex with a Pool in Kaytazdere Yalova Located in the Marm…
$131,163
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Altınova, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 4
Properties for Sale in a Project with Pool and Parking in Yalova Kaytazdere Yalova, one of t…
$131,163
Leave a request
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