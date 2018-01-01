Company description

Realt Go is a service linking buyers, owners and developers of real estate, using a partner network of real estate agencies. Our task is to simplify your path to buying housing in the place of your dream!

Specialization: Foreign real estate of Turkey and Northern Cyprus!



You save time searching for information about real estate for purchase, rental, real estate agencies.

You will save time searching for information about options, conditions, features of buying and selling foreign real estate.

We can provide complete, useful information on all issues of interest to you! We face this every day.



You can get extra passive income

REALTGO is also about the ability to invest and live in high on the income received from investments. This is possible when investing for sale, leasing, investing in construction. It is also very important to keep capital now!



Security for you and your family!

We work with licensed real estate agencies and developers. Times are changing, there are always risks. Fortunately, there is the opportunity to find a substitute for life in other countries. This will give peace to you and the future to your family!