Belarus, г. Минск, ул. Гинтовта, д.12А, оф. 210
Real estate agency
2021
English, Русский, Українська
Realtgo.ru
Company description

Realt Go is a service linking buyers, owners and developers of real estate, using a partner network of real estate agencies. Our task is to simplify your path to buying housing in the place of your dream!
Specialization: Foreign real estate of Turkey and Northern Cyprus!

You save time searching for information about real estate for purchase, rental, real estate agencies.
You will save time searching for information about options, conditions, features of buying and selling foreign real estate.
We can provide complete, useful information on all issues of interest to you! We face this every day.

You can get extra passive income

REALTGO is also about the ability to invest and live in high on the income received from investments. This is possible when investing for sale, leasing, investing in construction. It is also very important to keep capital now!
 

Security for you and your family!

We work with licensed real estate agencies and developers. Times are changing, there are always risks. Fortunately, there is the opportunity to find a substitute for life in other countries. This will give peace to you and the future to your family!

Our agents in Belarus
Vitali Borozdin
7 properties
Agencies nearby
Personalnyy rielter Nedvizhimost
12 properties

The agency "Personal Real Estate Realtor" provides all types of real estate services in the primary and secondary real estate markets. Cooperation with our agency will save your time and nerves, and help you buy a house, find a land plot or sell real estate with a minimal investment of time and resources. The agency employs certified specialists in all real estate activities who are true professionals in their field with many years of experience. The main principle of our agency is an individual approach to each client and a policy of 100% transparency in all transactions!

VSP Nedvizhimost
437 properties

The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, house or another real estate – has its price, description, map and characteristics. We do not charge any fees for advertising during the working process. We have no fines, no hidden fees. Professional realtors with solid experience check and process each chosen object.

Karta goroda
14 properties
ODO Zapadnaya nedvizhimost
48 properties

The agency «Zapadnaya Real Estate» occupies a leading position in providing services for assessing the market value of real estate property and land plots.

OOO AN RIALITI
546 properties
Brest real estate agency REALITY. We adhere to the “Home Agency” principle, aiming to do our best to satisfy our clients, sellers, and buyers of properties in Brest and the Brest region. We recognize the value of each customer. Our company does not support the principles of real estate agencies that solely care about maximizing profits using NLP, aggressive advertising and other latest sales science advances because for people, real estate is much more than just a product. Our goal is to sincerely help people solve their housing problems. We guarantee an individual approach to each client. Bresta REALITY real estate agency specializes in prompt and qualified real estate services. We are ready to help in any situation, competently organize an agreement of terms and conditions of a transaction, signing and registration of a transaction contract, so that you can profitably and easily purchase or sell real estate: apartments, houses, lands, commercial objects in Brest and the Brest region.
