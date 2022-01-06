  1. Realting.com
Ciplakli, Turkey
About the complex

Location:

·           Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district.

·           2.5 km. to the sea

·           Alanya city center is 3 km away.

·           5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital

·           45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport

·           2 hours to Antalya Airport

 

Land area - 25,000 m2

The project has 10 blocks - 600 apartments

 

Types of apartments - 1 + 1, 2 + 1,

And 3 + 1, 4 + 1 and 5 + 1 garden duplexes and penthouse apartments.

 

Our new project with sea, forest and city views has a rich internal and external infrastructure, which includes:

·           2000 m2 of open pool,

·           Waterpark

·           Children's pool,

·           Indoor heated pool,

·           Relaxing pool,

·           Salt room,

·           Sauna,

·           Hamam,

·           Massage rooms,

·           Recreation area,

·           Fitness Center

·           Reception hall,

·           Playground,

·           Billiard room,

·           Bowling,

·           TV room,

·           Cinema

·           Play Station Room,

·           Table tennis – Table football,

·           Meeting room,

·           Decorative recreation areas in the garden,

·           Decorative sun loungers and recreation areas by the pool,

·           Transfer to the beach.

·           Open and closed parking for cars

·           Entrance door to the residence with password

·           24 hour private security

·           Power generator system

 Completion of the project 06/30/2025

Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0 – 53.0
Price per m², EUR 3,193 – 4,139
Apartment price, EUR 163,000 – 217,000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 86.0
Price per m², EUR 3,552
Apartment price, EUR 308,000
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 86.0
Price per m², EUR 3,437
Apartment price, EUR 298,000
T 01008
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
