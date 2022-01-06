Mersin, Turkey

from €76,196

Completion date: 2023

PERLA is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mersin. Teja – is one of the most popular areas of Mersin, which is excellent for both permanent residence and leisure, because urban infrastructure and transport links are well developed here. From the features it is worth highlighting the immediate proximity to the sea, so from anywhere in the region you can be at sea in a few minutes. Apartments for rent: - Kitchen headset; - Furniture in the bathroom; - Shower cabin; - Santexnika; - Metal front door; - Satellite TV. Infrastructure: - Adult and children's outdoor pool; - Playground; - A conversation; - Barbecue zone; - Parking.