Apartment in a new building Golden Palace Halic

Prime Beyoğlu Location with Iconic Golden Horn Views

Golden Palace Halic is located in the heart of Beyoğlu, one of Istanbul’s most vibrant and historically rich districts. The project enjoys panoramic views of the Golden Horn, offering a rare combination of central city living and waterfront scenery. Its proximity to Taksim Square, Istiklal Street, and key cultural landmarks ensures strong lifestyle appeal and continuous demand from both residents and visitors.

Boutique Living with Hotel-Style Comfort

Designed as a low-rise boutique residential project, Golden Palace Halic offers a limited number of apartments to ensure privacy and exclusivity. The hotel-style concept is reflected in refined interiors, smart home systems, underfloor heating, air conditioning, and modern automation features. Residents benefit from on-site amenities including a fitness center, landscaped communal areas, private parking, and 24/7 security with full-time staff support.

High Rental Yield and Short-Term Investment Appeal

Golden Palace Halic presents strong investment potential, particularly for short-term rental and Airbnb strategies. Its central location, Golden Horn views, and walking-distance access to dining, shopping, and cultural attractions make it highly attractive to tourists and business travelers. The boutique scale and premium positioning support high occupancy rates and consistent rental income in one of Istanbul’s most active urban zones.

Golden Palace Halic is a boutique residential project in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, offering low-rise apartments with panoramic Golden Horn views and hotel-style design for modern urban living.

Golden Palace Halic combines smart home features, fitness and green facilities, 24/7 security, and proximity to Taksim, Istiklal Street, and transport links, ideal for living or Airbnb investment.

10 Specific Advantages of Golden Palace Halic