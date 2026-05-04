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Apartment in a new building Golden Palace Halic

Beyoglu, Turkey
Price on request
;
12
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ID: 38237
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beyoglu

About the complex

Prime Beyoğlu Location with Iconic Golden Horn Views

Golden Palace Halic is located in the heart of Beyoğlu, one of Istanbul’s most vibrant and historically rich districts. The project enjoys panoramic views of the Golden Horn, offering a rare combination of central city living and waterfront scenery. Its proximity to Taksim Square, Istiklal Street, and key cultural landmarks ensures strong lifestyle appeal and continuous demand from both residents and visitors.

Boutique Living with Hotel-Style Comfort

Designed as a low-rise boutique residential project, Golden Palace Halic offers a limited number of apartments to ensure privacy and exclusivity. The hotel-style concept is reflected in refined interiors, smart home systems, underfloor heating, air conditioning, and modern automation features. Residents benefit from on-site amenities including a fitness center, landscaped communal areas, private parking, and 24/7 security with full-time staff support.

High Rental Yield and Short-Term Investment Appeal

Golden Palace Halic presents strong investment potential, particularly for short-term rental and Airbnb strategies. Its central location, Golden Horn views, and walking-distance access to dining, shopping, and cultural attractions make it highly attractive to tourists and business travelers. The boutique scale and premium positioning support high occupancy rates and consistent rental income in one of Istanbul’s most active urban zones.

Golden Palace Halic is a boutique residential project in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, offering low-rise apartments with panoramic Golden Horn views and hotel-style design for modern urban living.

Golden Palace Halic combines smart home features, fitness and green facilities, 24/7 security, and proximity to Taksim, Istiklal Street, and transport links, ideal for living or Airbnb investment.

10 Specific Advantages of Golden Palace Halic

  1. Prime Beyoğlu location near Taksim and Istiklal Street

  2. Panoramic views of the historic Golden Horn waterfront

  3. Hotel-style residential design for comfort and lifestyle appeal

  4. Low-rise boutique building with limited apartments for privacy

  5. Modern amenities including gym, parking, and landscaped communal areas

  6. 24/7 security with CCTV and full-time staff

  7. Smart home systems with air conditioning, floor heating, and automation

  8. Excellent transport access including major roads, public transit, and sea taxis

  9. Strong Airbnb and rental investment potential

  10. Walking distance to shopping, dining, cultural attractions, and parks

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beyoglu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

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Apartment in a new building Golden Palace Halic
Beyoglu, Turkey
Price on request
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Property type
Area, m²
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63.0
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