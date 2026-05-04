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Apartment in a new building Büyük Yalı

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,08M
;
10
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ID: 38881
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Zeytinburnu

About the complex

Büyük Yalı is a prestigious seafront development in Kazlıçeşme – Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, offering panoramic views of the Marmara Sea. Built in partnership with Özak GYO, Ziylan İnşaat, Yenigün, and backed by Emlak Konut, the project ensures architectural excellence, heritage preservation, and strong investment value.

Büyük Yalı blends modern luxury with historical charm across a 111,000 m² masterplan, featuring restored Ottoman-style buildings, vast green spaces, and high-end residences from 1+1 to 5+1, including penthouses and lofts—all with direct sea views and access to world-class amenities.

 10 Key Advantages of Büyük Yalı:

  1. Prime Waterfront Location – On the Marmara Sea with panoramic views

  2. Excellent Connectivity – Near Marmaray, tram, E5, and Eurasia Tunnel

  3. Mixed-Use Concept – Residences, hotel, offices, galleries, and shops

  4. Heritage-Integrated Design – Historic architecture meets modern elegance

  5. Spacious Residences – Wide variety of units with luxury layouts

  6. Sea-View Balconies & Terraces – In most apartments

  7. Luxury Facilities – Pools, spa, gym, Turkish bath, play areas, gardens

  8. Large Landscaped Areas – Over 111,000 m² with generous greenery

  9. Full Security & Services – Concierge, CCTV, and hotel-level management

  10. Citizenship Eligible – Qualifies for Turkish citizenship by investment

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Zeytinburnu, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building Büyük Yalı
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$1,08M
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