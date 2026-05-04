Apartment in a new building Büyük Yalı

Büyük Yalı is a prestigious seafront development in Kazlıçeşme – Zeytinburnu, Istanbul, offering panoramic views of the Marmara Sea. Built in partnership with Özak GYO, Ziylan İnşaat, Yenigün, and backed by Emlak Konut, the project ensures architectural excellence, heritage preservation, and strong investment value.

Büyük Yalı blends modern luxury with historical charm across a 111,000 m² masterplan, featuring restored Ottoman-style buildings, vast green spaces, and high-end residences from 1+1 to 5+1, including penthouses and lofts—all with direct sea views and access to world-class amenities.

10 Key Advantages of Büyük Yalı: