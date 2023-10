The project is on a 17,989 m2 plot, of which the majority (8,900 m2) is green space and 3,940 m2 pools.

The complex has 1-2 bedroom flats, several swimming pools, gym, playground, gazebo, parking space for each flat.

The buildings have seismic resistance according to European standards.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance:

Bus and shuttle buses within walking distance

Tramway — 10 min walk

Termessos Castle and Forest — 15 min.

Airport — 25 mins

Antalya Old Town — 25 min

Nearest beach — 30 min

Shopping Centers nearby

Tahtakale Shopping Mall — 9 km

Flora Park Shopping Mall — 10 km

5M MIGROS Shopping Mall — 20 km

Shopping center Özdilekpark — 19.5 km

Shopping centre Markantalya AVM — 23.5 km

Mall Of Antalya 40 km — 30 min

Educational institutions

Bahcelievler College — 15km

Antalya Toplum College — 8 Km

Yeryuzu College — 8.5km

Antalya University of Science — 2,8km

Akdeniz University — 22,5 km

Antalya International University — 26 min

Hospitals near