Apartment in a new building Sea View Apartments in the Fenix 40 Project in Muratpaşa

Muratpasa, Turkey
$1,24M
34
ID: 27760
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Muratpasa
  • City
    Antalya

Property characteristics

  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    10

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Apartments in the Fenix 40 Project with Closed Parking and Shared Swimming Pool in Gençlik Neighborhood

The Fenix 40 Işıklar Project is located in the Gençlik Neighborhood in Muratpaşa, one of the central and prestigious districts of Antalya. The area stands out for its proximity to the beach and key recreational areas like Karaalioğlu Park, offering valuable opportunities for both residential living and investment. With strong infrastructure and rich social amenities, the neighborhood provides easy access to various services such as cafés, restaurants, schools, and healthcare institutions. Additionally, its central location and closeness to the sea help maintain high property values and enhance rental income potential.

The apartments for sale in Antalya are located ideally 400 m from the prestigious Işıklar Street, 750 m from Kaleiçi (Old Town), 800m from Yalım Park, 2.8 km from MarkAntalya Shopping Mall, 6.5 km from Konyaaltı Beaches, and 14 km from Antalya Airport.

Built on a 3,200m² plot of land, the Fenix 40 Işıklar Project is designed as a single-block site with 6,000 m² of two-story closed parking and social areas, including a hamam (Turkish bath), fitness center, sauna, Olympic swimming pool, and children's playground, offering a total of 19,000m² of closed space.

Sea-view in-site apartments provide social amenities such as a Turkish bath, fitness center, sauna, swimming pool, and children's playground. Further, the project offers 3-bedroom garden floor and 3-bedroom attic duplex apartment options for buyers, with varying apartment types and layouts.


AYT-04516

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

