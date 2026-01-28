Residential quarter Furnished One Bedroom apartment in Alanya Best Home, Oba

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
One bedroom apartment with a total area of 59 m2 in a complex built by one of the leading developers of Alanya, is just 5 minutes from the sea in a straight line. The house has 15 apartments and 2 penthouses, has its own swimming pool on the territory. Apartment overlooking the city, only 45 km. The apartment is equipped with the necessary appliances, comfortable furniture and air conditioning. The complex in 2013, the apartment is sold completely new, no one lived until the sale. The apartment is suitable for holidays, permanent residence and for renting.
Location on the map
Oba, Turkey
