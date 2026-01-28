Residential quarter Furnished One Bedroom apartment in Alanya Best Home, Oba

  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  Furnished One Bedroom apartment in Alanya Best Home, Oba

Furnished One Bedroom apartment in Alanya Best Home, Oba

Oba, Turkey
from
$123,857
14
ID: 874
Last update: 21/02/2023

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

About the complex

One bedroom apartment with a total area of 59 m2 in a complex built by one of the leading developers of Alanya, is just 5 minutes from the sea in a straight line. The house has 15 apartments and 2 penthouses, has its own swimming pool on the territory. Apartment overlooking the city, only 45 km. The apartment is equipped with the necessary appliances, comfortable furniture and air conditioning. The complex in 2013, the apartment is sold completely new, no one lived until the sale. The apartment is suitable for holidays, permanent residence and for renting.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

