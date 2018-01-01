Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey

Istanbul, Turkey

GÖKORMAN is a new unique project in Istanbul, in the modern Umraniya area. The new residential complex has the most unusual architecture. Here the forest and the heavenly color merge together. Here you can enjoy and be alone with nature. But at the same time it is located near the center and the entire social infrastructure. The apartments in the complex are presented in two blocks. Within the framework of the project, three different apartment layouts are presented: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments varies from 107 to 193 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. It offers views of the forest and the lake. Internal infrastructure: - Sauna; - Fitness center; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Playgrounds; - Table tennis; - Sports fields. External infrastructure: - Hospitals; - Educational institutions; - Business centers; - Shopping center; - Bank branches; - Metro.