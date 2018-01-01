  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey

Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey

Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
About the complex

In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, a spa area.

Advantages

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the cultural center of Istanbul, a 5-minute walk (300 m) from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue — Besiktas.

The property is 300 meters away from an underground station, near shops, museums and galleries, 38 km from Istanbul Airport.

Residential complex GOeKORMAN
Residential complex GOeKORMAN
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€405,410
Area 107–193 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! GÖKORMAN is a new unique project in Istanbul, in the modern Umraniya area. The new residential complex has the most unusual architecture. Here the forest and the heavenly color merge together. Here you can enjoy and be alone with nature. But at the same time it is located near the center and the entire social infrastructure. The apartments in the complex are presented in two blocks. Within the framework of the project, three different apartment layouts are presented: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments varies from 107 to 193 sq.m. Each apartment has a balcony. It offers views of the forest and the lake. Internal infrastructure: - Sauna; - Fitness center; - Restaurants; - Cafe; - Playgrounds; - Table tennis; - Sports fields. External infrastructure: - Hospitals; - Educational institutions; - Business centers; - Shopping center; - Bank branches; - Metro. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will advise on all objects of Turkey for free!
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex near the beach promenade, Kadikoy, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from
€297,700
Agency: TRANIO
Apartments in a modern residential complex with a large shopping center and a wide range of amenities. The project located in Kadikoy combines versatile architecture and a high standard of living. Some apartments offer views of the Marmara Sea. Location and nearby infrastructure Nearby there are many schools, shops, as well as a wide promenade of more than 30 km. Sultanahmet area 40 minutes on public transport, 25–35 minutes by car. Taksim/Nishantashi districts — 20–30 minutes by car. Bus stop - 50 m Metro station - 1.5 km Railway station (line across the entire coast) - 1.5 km Highway D100 – 1.5 km Universities and hospital - 1.5 km (20 minutes walk) Coast with parks and marina - 2.3 km (30 minutes walk)
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€2,28M
Agency: TRANIO
The villa project with a unique location in Istanbul on the Asian side in the Beykoz area. The project features beautiful views of the forests and the Black Sea. Located away from the city noise. Each villa will have two or three floors. The houses have different layouts, with 1-2 living rooms and 3-6 bedrooms. The project is divided into three phases. Part of the villas have already been completed. The second part will be ready in 2024. The third phase will be ready in 2026. The project also has a mosque, a school and a marina next to the villas. Facilities and equipment in the house Details: outdoor and indoor swimming pools, Turkish bath, sauna, steam room. Location and nearby infrastructure Riva is a Turkish village by the Black Sea in the inner-city Beykoz district of Istanbul province. Close to the Black Sea, 20 minutes walk Third Bridge - 5 km City centre - 30 km Forest - 3 km
