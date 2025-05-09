Residential complex New residential complex with a wide range of amenities, Uskudar, Istanbul, Türkiye

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The complex rises on the Anatolian side of the city at the point where the Bosphorus connects the Asian and European continents, offering a magnificent panoramic view. The complex offers excellent infrastructure:
swimming pool
sauna
fitness room
football field
basketball court
tennis court
children's playground
walking paths and recreation areas
Location and nearby infrastructure
80 m - Primary School
110 m - Pharmacy
280 m - Supermarket
1.3 km - Park
4 km - Uskudar
11 km - Maiden's Tower
12 km - Taksim Square
21 km - Topkapi
Location on the map
Uskudar, Turkey
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the Prince Islands, parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence consists of 5 buildings (3 residential and 2 office) and features outdoor and indoor swimming pools, a children’s swimming
pool, a fitness center and a spa area, a children…
We offer apartments with a panoramic sea view.
The residence features large green areas, a garage, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, around-the-clock security.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near international schools, hospitals,…
We offer apartments with large balconies and winter gardens.
The residence features a garden, a gym, an indoor swimming pool.
Completion - December, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Airport - 25 km
City center - 15 km
University - 3 km
Shopping mall - 2 km
Sea - 10 km
School - 2 km…