  2. Turkey
  3. Bagcilar
  Residential complex with a swimming pool, meeting rooms and a spa area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residential complex with a swimming pool, meeting rooms and a spa area near a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Bagcilar, Turkey
from
$203,952
08/07/2025
$203,952
06/07/2025
$203,982
05/07/2025
$204,312
04/07/2025
$203,493
03/07/2025
$203,721
02/07/2025
$203,813
01/07/2025
$205,023
29/06/2025
$204,994
28/06/2025
$205,364
27/06/2025
$205,518
26/06/2025
$206,613
25/06/2025
$207,287
24/06/2025
$209,064
22/06/2025
$208,480
21/06/2025
$208,682
20/06/2025
$209,742
19/06/2025
$208,998
18/06/2025
$207,945
17/06/2025
$208,296
15/06/2025
$208,029
;
15
ID: 23206
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414546
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

The residence features large communal areas for comfortable and safe living:

  • kids' playground
  • sports ground
  • shops
  • restaurants and cafes
  • meeting rooms
  • swimming pool
  • spa area
  • sauna
  • fitness center
  • green area with gazeboes
  • garage
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 50 meters
  • Marmaray - 10 km
  • Metrobus station - 7 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 36 km
  • Supermarket - 2 km
  • University - 3 km

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey

