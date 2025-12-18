  1. Realting.com
  Furnished 1+1 apartment in the ZE-RA Residence complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the ZE-RA Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$66,975
14
ID: 33088
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2, is for sale in the ZE-RA Residence complex near the sea.

The ground floor has direct access to a private garden.

  • Ready for a quick deal!
  • A unique option – nothing like it on the market!

The project is located in the Mahmutlar district, 700 meters from the sea. The location combines the tranquility of nature with an urban atmosphere, far from the bustling city life of Mahmutlar.

This complex will meet all needs: comfort, security, tranquility, and elegance.

The complex is built on an area of ​​1,300 m2 and consists of two 4-story blocks, with a total of 36 apartments.

Completion date: 2024.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Relaxation areas
  • Fitness
  • Children's room
  • Billiards
  • Elevator
  • Garage
  • Generator
  • Video surveillance

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

