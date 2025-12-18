Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the ZE-RA Residence complex.

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2, is for sale in the ZE-RA Residence complex near the sea.

The ground floor has direct access to a private garden.

Ready for a quick deal!

A unique option – nothing like it on the market!

The project is located in the Mahmutlar district, 700 meters from the sea. The location combines the tranquility of nature with an urban atmosphere, far from the bustling city life of Mahmutlar.

This complex will meet all needs: comfort, security, tranquility, and elegance.

The complex is built on an area of ​​1,300 m2 and consists of two 4-story blocks, with a total of 36 apartments.

Completion date: 2024.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Jacuzzi

Children's playground

Relaxation gazebo

Sauna

Steam room

Turkish bath

Relaxation areas

Fitness

Children's room

Billiards

Elevator

Garage

Generator

Video surveillance

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.