Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Muğla
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Muğla, Turkey
Bodrum
89
Fethiye
12
Marmaris
11
Yalikavak
5
Dalaman
3
Milas
3
198 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
2
95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€548,000
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
2
1
76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
3
2
126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€196,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
15
10
850 m²
4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,15M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
5
364 m²
2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
3
386 m²
3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
Recommend
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
13
497 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
4
101 m²
3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
4
175 m²
3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€997,992
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
4
148 m²
2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
3
160 m²
6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
Recommend
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
425 m²
2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
4
3
148 m²
2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€351,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
7
5
530 m²
3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
8
6
310 m²
2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,51M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
7
5
497 m²
1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
5
3
215 m²
2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,47M
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
3
214 m²
3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€2,13M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
5
454 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
7
501 m²
3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
6
6
392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
5
395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
9
10
1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
125 m²
2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€884,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
125 m²
2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€936,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
4
3
166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,23M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
5
3
218 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,80M
Recommend
