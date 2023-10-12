Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Muğla, Turkey

Bodrum
89
Fethiye
12
Marmaris
11
Yalikavak
5
Dalaman
3
Milas
3
198 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxury Villa with a Private Pier in Bodrum Yalıkavak Yalıkavak, a prestigious area just 18 k…
€548,000
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Bodrum, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€555,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Apartments with Lovely Views in a Luxury Complex by the Sea in Bodrum, Yalikavak The luxury …
€685,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartment for Sale Close to the Sea, the Marina, and the Airport in Mugla Milas The apartmen…
€196,000
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 9 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
2 Detached Villas with Sea Views and Outbuilding within Walking Distance of the Beach in Bod…
€2,15M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Milas, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Guelluek, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
9 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 13
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and guest houses, Yalikavak, Turkey We offer vill…
€3,02M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Doerttepe, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Doerttepe, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 3
Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey The…
€422,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meselik, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meselik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of …
€997,992
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yalikavak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yalikavak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Eco-friendly residence with a beach and a marina in a picturesque area, amidst of greenery, …
€1,15M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in Guendogan, Turkey
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
Guendogan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with a private beach and swimming pools on the first sea line, Bodrum, Turkey We …
€1,10M
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Dagbelen, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a private beach and a spa close to the center of Bodrum, Turkey We offer…
€5,87M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kiyikislacik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Duplex Villas for Investors with Sea Views in Kiyikislacik Bodrum Kıyıkışlacık is o…
€351,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Furnished Detached Villa in a Complex in Bodrum with Private Swimming Pool The villa is situ…
€6,32M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Akyarlar, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Akyarlar, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
Seafront Detached Villa with Panoramic Sea View and Beach with Private Pier in Bodrum Akyarl…
€2,51M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Derekoey, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Derekoey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 1
Stone Houses with Unique Sea Views in Fruit Trees in Bodrum The mansions are located in the …
€3,28M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Sea-View House in Bodrum Torba with Private Swimming Pool Torba is one of the most …
€1,47M
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Private Beach in Gündoğan, Bodrum The apartments for s…
€2,13M
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,11M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 501 m²
Number of floors 3
Affordable Luxury Villas with Sea Views in Yalikavak Luxury villas are located in Yalikavak,…
€2,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 392 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 395 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€3,90M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 126 m²
Panoramic Sea View Villas in Yalıkavak Bodrum Yalıkavak is one of the respectful areas in t…
€9,90M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€884,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dagbelen, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments in Bodrum Yalikavak with Panoramic Sea Views The apartments are located in a pres…
€936,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,23M
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dagbelen, Turkey
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dagbelen, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Bodrum Yalikavak The villas for sale in Bodrum Yalikav…
€1,80M

Property types in Muğla

apartments
houses

Properties features in Muğla, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
