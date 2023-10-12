UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Muğla
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Muğla, Turkey
Bodrum
89
Fethiye
12
Marmaris
11
Yalikavak
5
Dalaman
3
Milas
3
Clear all
79 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
400 m²
2
We present to your attention a delightful villa that combines luxury, comfort and functional…
€560,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
2/3
A beautiful apartment located in the city of Fethiye is a favorite resort among Europeans, a…
€190,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
220 m²
2
The villa under construction, located 30 minutes from the center of Fethiye, 25 minutes from…
€220,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Fethiye, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
2/3
Welcome to the world of sophisticated luxury and secluded comfort in the heart of Fethiye, i…
€210,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
2/3
For sale apartment located in the area of Deliktash Fethiye. The area is in close proximity …
€155,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
4
2
100 m²
1/2
For sale apartment in the excellent residential complex Ovajik resort Fethiye. This area is …
€180,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Fethiye, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
1/3
Presented apartment from the developer, located just 5 minutes from the beach Chalysh Fethiy…
€154,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Milas, Turkey
5
364 m²
2
Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey We o…
€3,68M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Guelluek, Turkey
3
386 m²
3
New complex of villas with a private beach, Gulluk, Bodrum, Turkey We offer villas with lar…
€1,34M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meselik, Turkey
5
165 m²
3
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey The lux…
€918,334
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
8
7
400 m²
3
Rental Income Guaranteed 3-Storey House with Elevator in Fethiye Ovacik 6+1 house is located…
€1,16M
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
2
175 m²
1/2
Chic Villas Near Ölüdeniz Beach in Fethiye One of the top-visited tourist resorts in Turkey…
€477,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
6
4
260 m²
1/3
Luxury Villas with Nature View in Hisarönü Ovacık Contemporary designed luxury villas are lo…
€771,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
3
135 m²
1
Bungalow with Forest and Mountain View in Mugla Fethiye The hobbit concept bungalow is locat…
€655,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
3
230 m²
3
Luxurious Triplex Home with Private Garden and Pool in Fethiye Muğla The spacious home is lo…
€928,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
190 m²
3
Nature-View Triplex Villas with Rich Interior Features in Mugla Fethiye The detached villas …
€736,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
225 m²
3
New Build Triplex House in Hisaronu Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex house is locate…
€916,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
775 m²
3
Private House with Swimming Pool in Fethiye Ölüdeniz A contemporary designed triplex private…
€870,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
165 m²
2/5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€535,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
3
2
130 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Fethiye, Turkey
5
3
185 m²
5
Contemporary Real Estate with Sea View in Karagozler Fethiye Fethiye real estate is located …
€473,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
2
Furnished House with Private Garden and Pool Near the Sea in Fethiye The luxury house is sit…
€945,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
4
200 m²
3
Luxury Villa with Pool and Mountain View Intertwined with Nature in Ovacik Fethiye Luxe vill…
€580,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aegean Region, Turkey
5
4
235 m²
3
Triplex Villas with Pool and Garden in Fethiye Ciftlik Detached villas are located in Fethiy…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Incirkoey, Turkey
5
3
260 m²
2
Elegant Villas Surrounded by Nature In Uzumlu Fethiye Uzumlu is a charming village with narr…
€496,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
5
4
250 m²
3
Triplex Villa with Nature and Mountain Views in Oludeniz, Fethiye Enveloped with nature, th…
€806,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Karakecililer, Turkey
4
4
290 m²
4
Luxury Houses with Turkish Bath and Sauna in Ovacik Fethiye Ovacik, the paradise of summer e…
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Aegean Region, Turkey
4
3
380 m²
4
Super Luxurious Villas with Private Pools and Saunas in Çiftlik, Fethiye The ultra-luxurious…
€725,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Property types in Muğla
apartments
houses
Properties features in Muğla, Turkey
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL