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Pool Penthouses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

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Antalya
288
Alanya
24
Muratpasa
305
Mersin
3
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34 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$303,151
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 5/6
🏡 Elegant Living Across Two Floors – 3-Room Duplex Apartments Branded ceramic flooring…
$285,661
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2
What you get: Spacious penthouse 2+1 with a total area of 120 m2, located on the 10th floor.…
$145,939
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 9/10
For rent. For investment What you get: Penthouses within walking distance of Cleopatra Bea…
$488,427
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 4
🌴 A spacious 4+1 duplex in the Liman district – ready for comfortable seaside living! We …
$400,000
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 7
What you get: We present a spacious 3+1 apartment with a separate kitchen with a total area …
$237,846
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 9/9
Located just 120 meters from the sea, this modern duplex in Tosmur offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/5
For rent. For investment What you get: Penthouses in a low-rise complex near Cleopatra Bea…
$391,663
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/6
For citizenship What you get: A new premium project on the banks of the Kestel district. O…
$498,796
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kestel, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
What you get: Spacious two-level penthouse layout 2+1 with a total area of 127 m2 in a new h…
$138,501
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1
What you get: 2+1 duplex apartment with an area of 128 m2 is located on the 3rd floor. The l…
$212,388
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 11
What you get: Two-level 2+1 apartment with an area of more than 100 m2, fully furnished and …
$184,312
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5
For citizenship What you get: Spacious two-level penthouse format 3+1 with a total area of …
$480,591
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
$292,595
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 9
What you get: You get an elite 2+1 penthouse in a prestigious complex in the heart of Alanya…
$553,434
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/18
What you get: Apartments in a new residential complex with 5-star hotel infrastructure locat…
$346,836
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 4/4
This beautifully designed 3-bedroom duplex is located in the sought-after Cleopatra area of …
$471,955
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 4/5
We offer you a luxurious duplex 2+1 apartment with stunning sea views, located in the pictur…
$289,640
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This beautifully furnished duplex apartment is located in the highly sought-after Cleopatra …
$345,052
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Located just 300 meters from the beach, this fully furnished 2-bedroom duplex offers a gener…
$380,122
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$211,863
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/4
This stylish duplex apartment is located in a well-maintained complex just 300 meters from t…
$320,728
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tosmur, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tosmur, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 9/9
Located just 120 meters from the sea, this modern duplex in Tosmur offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bath…
$520,907
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This spacious 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the heart of Alanya’s Cleopatra distr…
$449,210
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 12/12
This exquisite penthouse is located in the vibrant Mahmutlar district of Alanya, a highly so…
$1,11M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
Located just 325 meters from the sea, this stylish duplex apartment offers a modern living s…
$409,407
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Our first and only lake house project in Kargicak, which has a unique view of nature, to Ala…
$206,008
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4/4
This modern 2-bedroom duplex apartment is located in the vibrant Cleopatra area of Alanya. P…
$500,386
Leave a request

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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