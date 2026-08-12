Seaview Multi-level apartments for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments
  6. Sea view

Sea front Multilevel apartments for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

;
Antalya
3
Alanya
5
Muratpasa
3
Konyaalti
5
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 4/5
Welcome! If you are dreaming of buying a property in Turkey, take a look at this magnificent…
$265,826
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Kargıcak, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to the luxury residential complex in Kargicak! We are pleased to present you this un…
$350,407
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go