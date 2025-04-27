Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Trabzon
68
Artvin
53
Arhavi
46
Ortahisar
31
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Floor 16/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$990,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 10/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$190,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 12/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$450,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoy, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoy, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 14/23
Project is located in the Kadıköy the heart of the Asian side of Istanbul. * In 10 minutes y…
$560,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Black Sea Region

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go