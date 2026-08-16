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Sea view Apartments for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Artvin
69
Trabzon
61
Çorum
48
Şavşat
43
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53 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale with Installment Plans in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments for sale are …
$76,923
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Family-Friendly Apartments in a Complex in Yalıncak, Trabzon The apartments are located in a…
$119,980
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1 room apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$104,685
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 7
3- Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon Ortahisar Apartments in Trabzon are located in Ayd…
$157,029
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5 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$600,347
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3 bedroom apartment in Beşikdüzü, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beşikdüzü, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
3-Bedroom Apartments near Aquapark with Spacious Usage Areas in Besikduzu The apartments are…
$95,256
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TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments near the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar These newly built apartments are…
$71,139
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Close to the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments are located i…
$73,319
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$106,068
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Bostancı Trabzon Luxury apartments intertwined …
$238,806
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 8
Stylish Investment Apartments with Affordable Payment Options in Yalıncak Trabzon The new ap…
$73,453
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale in the First On-Site Project in Ortahisar Konaklar Konaklar is a neighbo…
$133,872
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3 bedroom apartment in Beşikdüzü, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Beşikdüzü, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 7
3-Bedroom Apartments near Aquapark with Spacious Usage Areas in Besikduzu The apartments are…
$135,091
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with Installment Options in Araklı Trabzon These stylish apartments are located i…
$124,928
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$136,246
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 9
Sea-View Apartments near Public Transportation in Trabzon Araklı The apartments are located …
$125,854
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments Close to the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar The apartments are located i…
$180,121
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$136,246
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Impressive Sea View Family Concept Real Estate in Yomra Trabzon The real estate is situated …
$172,039
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1 bedroom apartment in Çarşıbaşı, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çarşıbaşı, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 7
Architecturally Designed Apartments with Sea View for Sale in Has Atlantis Complex These sty…
$125,854
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments near the Airport in Trabzon Ortahisar These newly built apartments are…
$119,144
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 257 m²
Stylish Apartments in Luxe Complex Close to Sea in Trabzon Yomra The apartments are situated…
$410,642
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3 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Roomy Flats in Trabzon Yıldızlı with a Fashionable Design Chic flats are located in Akçaabat…
$330,222
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1 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Apartments in a Growing Area of Trabzon Ortahisar Apartments for sale in Trabzon …
$71,139
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2 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 11
Sea-View Apartments with Modern Architecture in Ortahisar, Yalıncak These chic and modern ap…
$166,266
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1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship What you get: Large-scale new complex 300 meters from the sea in the area o…
$126,715
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4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$145,360
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3 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Ready-to-Move Sea and Nature View Apartments in Trabzon Luxurious apartments in Trabzon Söğü…
$230,191
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4 bedroom apartment in Akçaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akçaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Roomy Flats in Trabzon Yıldızlı with a Fashionable Design Chic flats are located in Akçaabat…
$455,755
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully Furnished 3-bedroom Apartment for Sale in Elit Mahal Complex The apartment is located …
$115,095
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Property types in Black Sea Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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Luxury
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