Seaview Apartments for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Floor 7/7
Flat in Luxe Complex with Rich Facilities in Trabzon Besirli. The flat is located in the Bes…
€176,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€172,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 11
Modern Sea-View Real Estate in Trabzon Yalincak These luxurious real estate options are part…
€144,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€54,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€154,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 6
Investment Opportunity Flats with Sea Views in Trabzon. Newly built flats with sea views are…
€206,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 12
Property in Trabzon with Affordable Price. The large site with 10 blocks is located close to…
€154,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 8
Nature View Flats Offering Comfortable Living Standards in Ortahisar Modern flats are situat…
€180,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Unique Properties in Trabzon Offering Peaceful Life. Unique properties are located in Arakli…
€81,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yomra, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 13
Apartments in Trabzon with Astonishing Sea and Nature Views. Trabzon apartments for sale are…
€130,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€213,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€192,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 12
New Apartments with Great Sea and Valley View in Trabzon. Centrally located apartments are i…
€175,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€291,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€211,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 6
New Properties with Horizontal Architecture in Trabzon. The properties for sale are located …
€149,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 9
Spacious Flats for Sale in Trabzon Yalıncak In a Luxurious Complex The flats for sale are lo…
€114,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments for Sale Close to the University in Trabzon. Apartments for sale in Trabzon are l…
€65,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 11
Great View Apartments in a Secure Complex in Trabzon. Brand new apartments with great nature…
€96,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Karsiyaka, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Karsiyaka, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 8
Modern Designed Brand New Apartments in Arsin Trabzon. Brand new apartments are located in A…
€124,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€285,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€252,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€124,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 10
Brand New Flats in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Trabzon. Modern flats are situated in a r…
€95,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Aksakli, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Aksakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 4
Beach Front Apartments for Sale in Trabzon Besikduzu. The new-build apartments for sale in T…
€106,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
4 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€127,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€124,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€67,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yalincak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yalincak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Flats with Open/Closed Kitchens in Trabzon Yalıncak. Sea view flats are located in …
€51,500
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 7
New Build Apartments in Sea View Complex in Trabzon. Investment apartments are located in an…
€134,000

