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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

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Artvin
69
Trabzon
61
Çorum
48
Şavşat
43
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18 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/6
Spacious Flat 500 M Distance of the Sea in Trabzon Araklı The flat is located in the Araklı …
$112,557
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1 bedroom apartment in Konakli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/9
What do you recall: New Commission of the Cross-Kovayllar. Oproe Building: Principle Buildin…
$129,881
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$106,068
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Spacious Apartments for Sale in a Complex in Bostancı Trabzon Luxury apartments intertwined …
$238,806
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$136,246
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 10
Impressive Sea View Family Concept Real Estate in Yomra Trabzon The real estate is situated …
$172,039
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$145,360
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 4/4
Fully Furnished 3-bedroom Apartment for Sale in Elit Mahal Complex The apartment is located …
$115,095
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4 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$173,194
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Floor 5/5
4-Bedroom Sea View Apartments in Trabzon within a Prestigious Complex Akyazı is a highly pre…
$260,266
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1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship What you get: New complex in a quiet part of Oba district. On construction…
$207,608
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3 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished Sea-View Flats in Araklı Trabzon The flats are situated in a residential project i…
$115,095
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3 bedroom apartment in Yomra, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Yomra, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 10
Nature, Sea, and Valley View Apartments in Kaşüstü Trabzon The apartments are situated in th…
$155,874
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3 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$167,420
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4 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments for Sale with Sea and Nature Views in Araklı Center Araklı, one of the largest di…
$139,965
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4 bedroom apartment in Ortahisar, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 5
3-Bedroom and 4-Bedroom Apartments with Separate Kitchens in Ortahisar Beşirli, Trabzon The …
$188,548
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2 bedroom apartment in Araklı, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Araklı, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious Apartment 500 m from the Sea in Araklı, Trabzon This apartment is located in the Ar…
$72,680
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1 bedroom apartment in Gazipasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/10
What you get: Exclusive project in the new Gazipasha district. On construction: Constructio…
$114,265
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Property types in Black Sea Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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