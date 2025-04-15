Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Şavşat
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Şavşat, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
What you get: Apartment with a layout of 2 + 1 and a total area of 80 m2 is located on the s…
$167,447
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes