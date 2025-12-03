Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Black Sea Region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Black Sea Region, Turkey

Artvin
64
Trabzon
62
Çorum
48
Şavşat
38
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Filyos, Turkey
2 room apartment
Filyos, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/6
$3,90M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Black Sea Region

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Black Sea Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go