Apartments for sale in Akcaabat, Turkey

7 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Akcaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akcaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments in a Large Complex with 10.000 m² Greenery in Akçaabat Trabzon The apa…
$200,109
4 bedroom apartment in Akcaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akcaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Roomy Flats in Trabzon Yildizli with a Fashionable Design Chic flats are located in Akçaabat…
$289,590
3 bedroom apartment in Akcaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akcaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
Apartments with Multiple Room Type Options in Akçaabat Trabzon Yıldızlı, Akçaabat is a devel…
$146,819
3 bedroom apartment in Akcaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akcaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 12
Investment Apartments in a Large Complex with 10.000 m² Greenery in Akçaabat Trabzon The apa…
$187,059
3 bedroom apartment in Akcaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akcaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments Designed with Quality Craftsmanship in Trabzon Yildizli The apartments are locate…
$140,294
4 bedroom apartment in Akcaabat, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Akcaabat, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 12
Ready-to-Move Sea and Nature View Apartments in Trabzon Luxurious apartments in Trabzon Söğü…
$133,769
3 bedroom apartment in Akcaabat, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Akcaabat, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Ready-to-Move Sea and Nature View Apartments in Trabzon Luxurious apartments in Trabzon Söğü…
$133,769
