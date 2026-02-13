Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Atakum
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Atakum, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,38M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
$3,27M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/3
$4,17M
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/7
$4,88M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/6
$1,45M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
3 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
$3,15M
Leave a request
Moa 7aMoa 7a
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
$2,02M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/10
$7,58B
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
4 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/3
$4,23B
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
2 room apartment in Atakum, Turkey
2 room apartment
Atakum, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/10
$1,93M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go