Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Aydın
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Aydın, Turkey

Tuerkmen Mahallesi
16
Kusadasi
14
Didim
4
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Aydin Kusadasi Villa duplex 200 m2 Private pool 5 rooms 4 bedrooms 4 bathrooms
€650,000
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Kusadasi, Turkey
House with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 4
Price on request

Property types in Aydın

villas

Properties features in Aydın, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir