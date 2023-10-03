Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Antalya
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

commercial real estates
191
hotels
56
offices
15
shops
8
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 4 rooms in Koyunlar, Turkey
Investment 4 rooms
Koyunlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
INTERJERS furniture for the set of 3D glazing apartments # nbsp; Zhalyuzi # nbsp; Open kitch…
€90,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir