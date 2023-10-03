Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Alanya, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Commercial Properties on the Plaza on the Ring Road in Alanya Oba Alanya is provided by a c…
€195,000
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered in Karakocali, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms gym, with parking covered
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 5
€300,000
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair in Guezeloba, Turkey
Office 1 bedroom with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Guezeloba, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
Commercial Properties in the Antalya City Center with High Rental Income Potential Luxurious…
€217,000
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 3 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€350,000
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 2 bedrooms with air conditioning
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Build Offices in Busy Area Close to Amenities in Mahmutlar Alanya Stylish offices are lo…
€240,000
Office 2 rooms with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Office 2 rooms with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Excellent Duplex office 1 + 1 in Gazipaşa with separate kitchenArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
€150,000
Office 3 rooms with elevator in Alanya, Turkey
Office 3 rooms with elevator
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 5/5
Beautiful Duplex office 2 + 1 in Gazipaşa with separate kitchenArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
€175,000
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi in Alanya, Turkey
Office with swimming pool, with sauna, with jacuzzi
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful office space in SarayArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiDistance to the sea: 170The proje…
€199,000
Office 2 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Office 2 rooms with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€150,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
€155,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
€160,000
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Alanya, Turkey
Office with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Alanya, Turkey
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Cleopatra Littore Home OfficeArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 170Distance to the se…
€171,000
Office with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office with double glazed windows, with balcony, with garage
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Office spaceIn Mahmutlar Alanya, a two-story + basement office is for sale. The area of the …
€500,000
Office 1 room with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv in Kepez, Turkey
Office 1 room with swimming pool, with Gartennutzung, with kabel_sat_tv
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
€34,680

