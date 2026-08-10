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Offices for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Muratpasa
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21 property total found
Office 150 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 150 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 5
Commercial Properties on the Ring Road in Alanya Commercial properties are located in the Al…
$280,447
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Office 68 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 68 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$228,189
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Office 115 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 115 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 115 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$696,212
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TekceTekce
Office 161 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 161 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$466,546
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Office 128 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 128 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 3
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$530,540
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Office 123 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 123 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$542,292
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Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
New Offices Located in the Bustling Centre of Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar The chic offices…
$283,312
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Office 209 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 209 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 209 m²
Floor 4
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$764,434
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Office 68 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 68 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$211,075
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Office 247 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 247 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$588,445
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Office 55 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 55 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$174,955
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Office 143 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 143 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
City-View Commercial Properties in a Business Center in Oba, Alanya Oba, located in Alanya, …
$319,465
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Office 73 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 73 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$161,534
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Office 90 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 90 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$393,626
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Office 95 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 95 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Spacious and Stylishly Designed City-View Offices for Sale in Central Alanya The center of …
$262,432
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Office 70 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 70 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Commercial Real Estate for Sale on the Busy Ring Road in Oba, Alanya Alanya, the heart of su…
$514,505
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Office 130 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 130 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
New Offices Located in the Bustling Centre of Amenities in Alanya Mahmutlar The chic offices…
$466,284
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Office 102 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 102 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
Offices and Shops Within Walking Distance to the Beach in Avsallar, Alanya Avsallar, a distr…
$467,295
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Office 242 m² in Muratpasa, Turkey
Office 242 m²
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Area 242 m²
Floor 4
Offices in a Plaza with Indoor Parking in Central Oba, Alanya Oba stands out as one of the f…
$787,252
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Office 185 m² in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Office 185 m²
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Office spaceIn Mahmutlar Alanya, a two-story + basement office is for sale. The area of the …
$500,494
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Office 61 m² in Kepez, Turkey
Office 61 m²
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 61 m²
$34,324
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