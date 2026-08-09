Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Sea front Penthouses for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Muğla
9
Bodrum
3
Aydın
7
Milas
3
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8 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Penthouses Close to the Airport in Bodrum Adabükü Adabükü, with its pristine air, p…
$167,981
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Konak, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Floor 45/46
Sea and City View Apartments Close to the Metro in Izmir Konak Konak is an important region …
$1,76M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with Unique View and Terrace Near the Beach in Bodrum Turgutreis The apartment is …
$501,750
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,14M
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Kuşadası Aydın Kuşadası holds special signi…
$512,595
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Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments with Pool and Security Complex in Kuşadası The apartments are located in…
$458,974
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Aegean Region, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Aegean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Район İkicesmelik обеспечивает доступ к магазинам и паркам, где вы можете совершать покупки …
$141,122
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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