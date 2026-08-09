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Penthouses with garden for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

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Muğla
9
Bodrum
3
Aydın
7
Milas
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Fethiye, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Fethiye, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Here is a rare combination that is difficult to find in one object: the sea before your eyes…
$1,49M
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Properties features in Aegean Region, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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